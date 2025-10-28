How to watch Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote — Jensen Huang shares the latest in AI and beyond

As part of Nvidia GTC Live from Washington D.C., Nvidia will host its hotly anticipated keynote with CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday morning.

The main event kicks off at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on October 28, and you can watch it on the livestream below.

GTC October 2025 Keynote with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang - YouTube Watch On

Nvidia says the keynote will be an 'unforgettable' event, where CEO Jensen Huang will unveil what's next in agentic AI, robotics, and accelerated computing.

As you what exactly Nvidia will announce remains to be seen, but we can definitely expect chat about AI, robotics, computing, and quite possibly some insight into Nvidia's GPU architecture roadmap.

Nvidia is also hosting a live blog of the event you can use to keep up to date with announcements as they happen. In its teaser for the upcoming keynote, Nvidia dangled references to its AI-Q Blueprint, a custom AI research platform for enterprises. It also mentioned its collaboration with UAE AI outfit G42 and its partnership with Boom Supersonic. Tomorrow.io, Foxconn, Amazon Robotics, and more are all expected to make an appearance. You can see the teaser below.

NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C. Keynote Teaser - YouTube Watch On

