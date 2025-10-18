Jensen Huang personally delivers DGX Spark Mini PCs to Elon Musk and Sam Altman — separately

Earlier this week, Nvidia’s DGX Spark AI mini-PCs were released to the masses. Symbolic of the splintered state of the AI industry, though, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered DGX Spark systems to Elon Musk and Sam Altman — separately. Altman and Musk once worked closely together, for a common cause, as co-founders of OpenAI, where Jensen once hand-delivered the original DGX-1 nine years ago, long before the AI boom began.

The last time we saw such a star-studded DGX photo-op was when Huang hand-delivered the original DGX-1 to Elon Musk, in his role as co-founder of non-profit OpenAI. Once partners seeking to further the development of safe AI for the benefit of humankind, Musk and Altman have become the fiercest of rivals. The rivalry isn’t very sportsmanlike, either, with the pair now regularly trading barbs and public insults, and even engaging in some acrimonious legal tussles. Since 2023, we have also had two distinct competitive AI products addressing the same market, albeit from different angles: ChatGPT and Grok.

Musk received his DGX Spark while wearing his ‘Chief Engineer at SpaceX’ hat. Huang quipped that he was “delivering the smallest supercomputer next to the biggest rocket,” at the Starbase, Texas facility.

We are reminded by the Nvidia blog that the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip-powered DGX Spark packs 128GB of unified memory and delivers a petaflop of AI performance. It is claimed to have enough resources and muscle to run models with 200 billion parameters locally. Moreover, the Green Team’s blog highlights that it has been nine years since Huang personally delivered the DGX-1 to Musk at OpenAI.

Things have come a long way since the delivery of the DGX-1 9 years ago; amazing to see... https://t.co/bgG5HTSzzcOctober 15, 2025

Sam Altman also reminisced about Huang’s previous little parcel. “Things have come a long way since the delivery of the DGX-1 9 years ago; amazing to see...” mused the OpenAI boss. Altman was commenting on the President and co-founder (another one) of OpenAI, Greg Brockman's, shared photo. The picture shows Huang nestled between Brockman and Altman.

The Jensen-powered delivery service

Huang famously started his career washing dishes, bussing, and waiting at Denny’s. Now he’s back as a server, but on the menu are slices of AI-accelerating silicon, delivered in person to a select few fellow tech industry giants.

Nvidia’s Jensen-powered delivery service isn’t standard, even though the DGX Spark has gotten a third more expensive since it was first announced. The Nvidia first-party DGX Spark MSRP is now $3,999, and it is shipping direct from Nvidia, Micro Center, and a number of partners.

The first batch of DGX Spark systems was also put into the hands of researchers at AI-processing hungry companies like Anaconda, Cadence, ComfyUI, Docker, Google, Hugging Face, JetBrains, LM Studio, Meta, Microsoft, Ollama, and Roboflow.

If you are interested in the DGX Spark, and its integrated Nvidia AI stack with full CUDA library support, the firm’s partners are also cooking up systems, featuring their own special saucy tech - but they all look fairly similar. DGX Spark systems are being made and marketed by Acer, Asus, Dell Technologies, Gigabyte, HPI, Lenovo, and MSI. You definitely won’t get Jensen-powered delivery with these, though, you’d be lucky to get a free MSI dragon plush toy.

