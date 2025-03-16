Elon Musk and OpenAI to fast-track trial to December — suit aims to stop OpenAI's transition to a for-profit company

News
By published

So, no out-of-court settlement?

Elon Musk
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

OpenAI and Elon Musk have agreed to accelerate their legal dispute regarding OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model, according to Reuters. The trial is set for December. A recent court decision denied Musk's attempt to halt this transition but allowed the case to proceed. Meanwhile, the parties have postponed deciding whether the case will be settled by a judge or a jury. 

According to a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, both parties have chosen to postpone the decision on whether the expedited case will be resolved by a judge or a jury. However, they agreed that the proposed trial is set for December. Earlier this month, the judge rejected Musk's motion to pause OpenAI's structural shift. 

Elon Musk initiated legal proceedings to block OpenAI's shift to a for-profit structure last fall accusing the organization of departing from its original mission. OpenAI countered, claiming Musk is trying to hinder its progress to benefit his rival company, xAI. Furthermore, OpenAI argued that Musk had previously supported a for-profit transition for personal financial gain. 

Musk cofounded OpenAI in 2015 together with Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever, with the goal of advancing AI for the public good. He left the organization in 2018, citing concerns that a multibillion-dollar partnership with Microsoft violated OpenAI's nonprofit values by prioritizing profit over public interest. Following OpenAI's 2022 release of ChatGPT and its move toward commercial partnerships, Musk filed a lawsuit in March 2023 to stop the organization's planned restructuring. He later expanded the lawsuit to include Microsoft, accusing it of influencing OpenAI's shift toward profit-driven operations. 

OpenAI disputes Musk's claims, arguing that his actions are intended to disrupt its progress for the advantage of xAI, another venture of Musk. In fact, OpenAI presented evidence that in 2017, Jared Birchall, who manages Musk's family office, registered a company intended to be a for-profit version of OpenAI. Documents and text messages show Musk sought a 50-60% equity stake in the entity, claiming it was necessary to help finance an $80 billion Mars colonization project.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about tech industry
GeForce RTX 3090

Akira ransomware can be cracked with sixteen RTX 4090 GPUs in around ten hours — new counterattack breaks encryption
Windows Copilot

Huawei's Microsoft Windows license for PCs expires this month, company launching PCs with Harmony OS: Report
Asus Monitor

You can snag this 24-inch Asus TUF gaming monitor for $99 at Amazon – its lowest price to date

See more latest
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • phead128
    It's in the US national security imperative for OpenAI to become for-profit ClosedAI. Think of my second yacht in Hawaii!!!

    - Sam Altman

    Sam Altman is a grifter. I would know - It takes one to know one.
    - Elon Musk
    Reply
Most Popular
Atari parts and accessories store Best Electronics
U.S. Atari parts store still open after 41 years, has spent $100K+ designing new parts — last original Atari hardware launched 32 years ago
Kirin-mob
New Huawei Kirin X90 chip revealed in state report — possible server and PC chip set to replace the aging Kunpeng 920 design
CoolIT 4kW Cold plate
CoolIT unleashes 4kW single-phase DLC Cold Plate — Seemingly timed for Nvidia Blackwell Ultra chips
GeForce RTX 3090
Akira ransomware can be cracked with sixteen RTX 4090 GPUs in around ten hours — new counterattack breaks encryption
Leadex Platinum 2800W
Super Flower’s beastly 2800W power supply lands at $899 — enough juice to power a couple of RTX 5090 GPUs
Windows Copilot
Huawei's Microsoft Windows license for PCs expires this month, company launching PCs with Harmony OS: Report
GPU Inventory
RTX 50-series GPU scalping extends to system integrators — over $3,000 for a RTX 5090
Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive of Intel
Intel’s new CEO gets a $1 million salary plus $68 million in bonuses
SNES console and CRT TV
SNES consoles appear to run faster with age — APU frequency increased by up to 182 Hz after 35 years
Foxconn workers surveying build progress on the Wisconsin plant
Tech giants call Trump tariffs 'big headache' — Foxconn CEO teases increased production in US