Nvidia steps back from DGX Cloud — stops trying to compete with AWS and Azure

DGX Cloud fades into internal use as Nvidia positions Lepton to direct AI workloads across partner infrastructure.

Nvidia's DGX Cloud, once positioned as a direct-to-enterprise AI cloud, has quietly taken a backseat in the company's external strategy. According to an insider speaking to The Information, the GPU behemoth now uses most of DGX Cloud's capacity for internal research rather than promoting it as a customer-facing product.

It's a subtle change, but in Nvidia's financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 financial year, the company no longer attributes its multibillion-dollar cloud spend commitments to DGX Cloud, a disclosure it had included in prior quarters. This service is still listed in revenue categories, but its role has clearly shifted to in-house infrastructure. In other words, DGX is still alive and kicking, but it's no longer meant to compete head-on with the likes of Microsoft Azure or AWS.

Instead, Nvidia has turned its focus to Lepton, a GPU rental marketplace launched earlier this year. Unlike DGX Cloud — which involved Nvidia renting GPUs from neocloud players like CoreWeave and then subleasing them to customers — Lepton acts as a traffic controller. It routes workloads to partner providers, including AWS and Azure, which are set to join the marketplace despite their own GPU offerings. This makes Nvidia less of a rival and more of an aggregator in the cloud AI economy.

