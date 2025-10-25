IBM's boffins run a nifty quantum error-correction algorithm on standard AMD FPGAs, and it is' 10 times faster than what is needed' — research propels IBM's Starling quantum computer project forward

The quantum computer might have qubits, but the error correcting can now be done with FPGAs.

IBM logo on a metallic surface
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hot on the heels of Google's breakthrough in the practical application of quantum computing, IBM is now poised to announce a quantum leap of its own. According to a Reuters report, a team of IBM researchers will publish a paper on Monday, October 27, detailing how they performed quantum error correction on standard AMD chips. That should smooth one of the major roadblocks to the practical usability of quantum computers, namely, result accuracy.

The error-correction algorithm reportedly not only runs in real time but also runs 10x faster than necessary atop AMD FPGA chips. This latest development is likely the result of the collaboration with AMD that IBM announced at the end of August, one that sent AMD shares rising sharply at the time.

Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.