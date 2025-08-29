Quantum internet is possible using standard Internet protocol — University engineers send quantum signals over fiber lines without losing entanglement

News
By published

Quantum signals sent over IP overcome noise on live, commercial fiber outside of the lab

Shutterstock quantum computing stock image
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Engineers at the University of Pennsylvania have successfully sent quantum signals over a standard internet connection with fiber-optic cables in the real world. The researchers have published their work in Science, taking the quantum internet from theory to reality by using existing internet systems.

Quantum signals are famously weak, unable to be measured without losing their quantum entanglement and becoming unreadable with too much noise. But engineers have managed to send the signals over the same busy internet infrastructure that standard IP signals occupy.

But quantum entanglement is tricky to work with, as quantum signals that are measured lose their quantum properties. In Schrödinger's thought experiment, a cat placed in a closed box with a radioactive isotope cannot be confirmed to be alive or dead until the box is opened and the cat is observed. Likewise, quantum particles can exist in the state of superposition (neither 0 nor 1) only until they are observed, at which point they lose their quantum relationship and become effectively 0 or 1. This makes sending these quantum signals over an internet connection highly difficult.

TOPICS
Sunny Grimm
Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • chaos215bar2
    This:
    This transmission is possible due to the "Q-Chip", the University of Pennsylvania's silicon chip for coordinating traditional and quantum signals over the internet. Short for Quantum-Classical Hybrid Internet by Photonics, the Q-Chip can bundle standard and quantum signals into a package that can be sent successfully across a city's fiber-optic internet lines. The chip can both send and receive these linked signals, automatically correcting for noise without measuring the quantum-linked signals.
    Is not at all the same as this:
    The researchers have published their work in Science, taking the quantum internet from theory to reality by using existing internet systems.

    Sounds like they're mixing in quantum protocols with standard IP over the same fiber lines. But that's not the same as quantum over IP, which is what the author seems to be implying. No quantum signal is going to survive transmission through standard internet infrastructure. Individual fiber lines are different, because whether or not you take advantage of it, high quality optical fiber does preserve quantum properties of the light it's transmitting.
    Reply