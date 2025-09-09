World's first laser communication link between a plane and satellite ran at 1 Gbps — 10-watt laser which has a 3,417 mile range and 2.5 Gbps max data rate

Showcasing an important alternative to radio-based, high-speed communication.

General Atomics laser mounted on top of a prop plane.
(Image credit: General Atomics)

American defence and energy corporation, General Atomics, has successfully tested a prototype for in-flight laser communications with Canadian-based, Kepler Communications, as per New Atlas. Together they managed to transmit data at up to 1 Gbps between a De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft and a satellite in low-Earth orbit, showing serious potential for future high-speed communication where traditional radio-based transmission may be inadequate or non-viable.

Optical data transmission is the backbone of modern fiber networks, but that uses wires to transmit the information. Doing so over the air is far more complex, though we've seen great advances in recent years in terrestrial, above-ground laser transmission technologies like Google's Taara project. There's also NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications system that can function across 10s of millions of miles in deep space.

“The airborne OCT completed pointing, acquisition, tracking, and lock with the Tranche 0-compatible satellite, then transferred data packets to validate uplink and downlink capability," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "Our OCT is designed to close a communications gap, enabling secure, robust data transfers to support tactical and operational missions.”

