Trump administration to follow up Intel stake with investment in quantum computing, report claims — tens of millions of CHIPS Act dollars could be paid out to leading companies in exchange for equity

The U.S. government is negotiating with leading quantum-computing companies to acquire ownership stakes in return for Federal financial support, reports the Wall Street Journal. The plan would provide public funds to quantum technology startups that badly need money while granting Washington direct equity participation and expanding its role as an investor in the private sector.

Atom Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and Quantum Computing are among the companies that are discussing or considering entering into a deal with the U.S. government to get funds, according to the WSJ report, which cites people familiar with the matter. Each of the firms is seeking at least $10 million in funding from the U.S. Commerce Department, which would take shares or equivalent financial instruments in return.

