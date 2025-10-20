Embattled Dutch chipmaker Nexperia blasts ousted CEO over false accusations — claims of unpaid salaries and independent operation in China are 'falsehoods', say company

Dutch administration claims nothing has changed, and it maintains control over its Chinese facility.

Dutch chip manufacturer, Nexperia, has accused the recently-ousted Chinese CEO, Zhang Xuezheng, of spreading "factually incorrect and misleading" claims about the company and its intentions, according to Bloomberg. Following reports he had claimed Dutch management was not paying salaries and that Chinese workers could operate independently of the company, Nexperia has denied this and claimed all its facilities were operating normally.

There's been a tug-of-war battle over automotive and machinery-chip manufacturer, Nexperia's ownership for a few weeks now. Initially, the Dutch government made the surprise move to take control of the Dutch chip maker, claiming it needed to protect key technologies from making their way to China. It was later discovered that it had received pressure from US regulators over the Chinese CEO, Xuezheng, who had been trying to use Nexperia funds and orders to prop up his own privately-held silicon manufacturer.

"Claims have been made that Nexperia has not been paying salaries to its employees,” the company said. “These statements are factually incorrect and misleading.”

In explaining the Dutch government's decision, Karremans reportedly told the Buitenhof on Sunday TV show, “Europe would have been 100% dependent for these sort of chips, in terms of knowledge, expertise and capacity, on foreign countries,” if no action had been taken.

