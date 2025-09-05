AI-powered PromptLocker ransomware is just an NYU research project — the code worked as a typical ransomware, selecting targets, exfiltrating selected data and encrypting volumes

News
By published

But, the malware does work!

Virus
(Image credit: Pexels)

ESET said on Aug. 26 that it had discovered the first AI-powered ransomware, which it dubbed PromptLocker, in the wild. But it seems that wasn't the case: New York University (NYU) researchers have claimed responsibility for the malware ESET found.

It turns out PromptLocker is actually an experiment called "Ransomware 3.0" conducted by researchers at NYU's Tandon School of Engineering. A spokesperson for the school told Tom's Hardware a Ransomware 3.0 sample was uploaded to VirusTotal, a malware analysis platform, and then picked up by the ESET researchers by mistake.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

TOPICS
Nathaniel Mott
Nathaniel Mott
Freelance News & Features Writer

Nathaniel Mott is a freelance news and features writer for Tom's Hardware US, covering breaking news, security, and the silliest aspects of the tech industry.