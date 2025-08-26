The first AI-powered ransomware has been discovered — "PromptLock" uses local AI to foil heuristic detection and evade API tracking

Hackers finally discover a practical use for local AI models

ESET today announced the discovery of "the first known AI-powered ransomware." The ransomware in question has been dubbed PromptLock, presumably because seemingly everything related to generative AI has to be prefixed with "prompt."

ESET said that this malware uses an open-weight large language model developed by OpenAI to generate scripts that can perform a variety of functions on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems while confounding defensive tools by exhibiting slightly different behavior each time.

Lua might seem like an odd choice of programming language for ransomware; it's mostly known for being used to develop games within Roblox or plugins for the NeoVim text editor. But it's actually a general-purpose language that offers a variety of advantages to the ransomware operators—including good performance, cross-platform support, and a focus on simplicity that makes it well-suited to "vibe coding."

PromptLock "uses the gpt-oss:20b model from OpenAI locally via the Ollama API to generate malicious Lua scripts on the fly," which helps it to evade detection. The fact that the model runs locally also makes it so OpenAI can't snitch on the ransomware operators—if they had to call an API on its servers every time they generate one of these scripts, the jig would be up. The pitfalls of vibe coding don't really apply, either, since the scripts are running on someone else's system.

