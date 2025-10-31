Mini PC maker Minisforum to hike prices on all models with SSDs and DRAM, cites 'significant increase in our overall costs' — barebones models not affected, suggesting change caused by memory chip shortages

Mini PC maker Minisforum just announced a price hike for its product lineup, except for barebone models and items that do not come with DDR5 memory and SSD storage. The company made this announcement on X, suggesting that the change is brought about by increasing memory costs due to the massive demand AI hyperscale projects have put on the global memory supply, causing a worldwide NAND shortage that could last a decade. The price increase will take effect on Tuesday, November 4, just as its Halloween Sale ends, giving shoppers time to get their hands on Minisforum products over the weekend before the hikes.

“Due to the rise in global raw material costs, which has led to a significant increase in our overall costs, MINISFORUM will implement a slight price adjustment across our product lineup on November 4, 2025 (PST),” the company said in a statement. “Please note that barebone (bare system) models and products without DDR5 memory and/or SSD will not be affected by this adjustment currently.” Although it did not explicitly say the reason for the price increase, the fact that items that do not come with memory and storage remain unaffected clearly suggests that it’s caused by these components.

Although the primary memory and storage demand comes from AI and server applications, many other consumer technology sectors are also affected as NAND and DRAM manufacturers pivot to more lucrative industrial and commercial contracts. So, aside from PC and laptops, we’re also starting to see pricing impact on other devices like smartphones and tablets. Even the cost of older technologies like DDR4 is skyrocketing, with some manufacturers restarting production or delaying their planned obsolescence because of massive demand.

With companies willing to spend billions to build massive AI infrastructure, it’s normal for manufacturers and chipmakers to follow where the demand is. Unfortunately, this comes at the expense of other sectors of the market, including mobile devices and personal computing. While experts have continuously warned about an AI bubble that could affect almost half of the companies on the S&P 500, totalling about $20 trillion in market value, it does not make sense for memory and storage makers not to chase the massive amounts of money investors are pouring into data servers at the moment.

