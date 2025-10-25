Skyrocketing costs for memory will jack up smartphone prices — Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi warns of higher prices for new devices

Xiaomi blames memory chip price surge for increased smartphone costs

The increasing cost of memory chips seems to be slowly creeping into the smartphone industry. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi saw a disappointing response to its newly launched Redmi K90 range. According to a Reuters report, Xiaomi President Lu Weibing wrote in a social media post that cost pressure is being passed on to the pricing of the company's new and upcoming products.

For context, Xiaomi launched its budget-centric Redmi K90 series in China on Thursday. The base configuration featuring 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage is priced at 2,599 Yuan ($364), which is about 100 Yuan ($14) more than the previous-generation Redmi K80, which launched in November 2024.

Back in September, memory and storage manufacturer SanDisk announced a 10% NAND price increase, while Micron temporarily suspended DRAM and NAND price quotations to reassess allocations after forecasts indicated shortages. Meanwhile, Samsung’s next-generation V9 NAND, claimed to offer improved density and cost advantages, is nearly sold out ahead of its expected release in the first half of 2026.

