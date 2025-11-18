Hackers steal 1.8 terabytes of data from PC peripheral vendor Logitech — firm says zero-day vulnerability to blame, no sensitive information stolen

Logitech is one of the biggest PC accessories manufacturers in the world, producing everything from keyboards and mice to audio products, alongside owning independent subsidiaries like Astro and Ultimate Ears. Unfortunately, gaps in cybersecurity can often scale linearly with size, allowing bad actors to exploit any small crevice of unattended IT space. That's what happened with Logitech recently, which has just filed a Form K-8 with the SEC, confirming it was hacked and 1.8 terabytes of data was taken, but that sensitive data wasn't affected.

"[Logitech] recently experienced a cybersecurity incident relating to the exfiltration of data. The cybersecurity incident has not impacted Logitech's products, business operations or manufacturing... Upon detecting the incident, Logitech promptly took steps to investigate and respond to the incident with the assistance of leading external cybersecurity firms... Logitech believes that the unauthorized third party used a zero-day vulnerability in a third-party software platform and copied certain data from the internal IT system," the firm said in a filing.

A zero-day vulnerability is an undetected flaw in a security system that devs have had zero days to address because it hadn't been discovered yet. This allows malicious activity to flourish because a fix for it doesn't readily exist. L