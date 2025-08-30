Core Ultra 3 205 flaunts 30% higher multi-core performance over Core i3-14100 in early benchmarks — extra E-cores seemingly contribute to uplift

Performance benchmarks surrounding Intel's upcoming entry-level Core Ultra 3 205 have surfaced, showing considerable multi-core improvements over Intel's current-gen Core i3. Spotted by Benchleaks on X, the new eight-core Arrow Lake-S CPU delivers 30% superior multi-core performance compared to the Core i3-14100 in Geekbench 6.

Benchleaks discovered two Geekbench 6 listings. One boasts a single-core result of 2,664 points and a multi-core result of 9,935 points. The other features a single-core score of 2,635 points and a multi-core score of 9,767 points.

The two Core Ultra 3 205 benchmark scores demonstrate a huge multi-core performance boost over its predecessor, the Core i3-14100. The Core Ultra 3 205 is 11% faster in single-core and 30% faster in multi-core, achieving 2,394 points and 7,666 points, respectively, in Geekbench 6's single- and multi-core tests.

Core Ultra 3 205 Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs Single-Core Multi-Core Core Ultra 3 205 (highest score) 2,664 9,935 Core i3-14100 2,394 7,666 Core i5-14400 2,345 10,830 Core Ultra 5 225F 2,653 13,028 Ryzen 5 7600 2,749 12,230

The extra performance can be attributed to not only Intel's newer Arrow Lake architecture, but also the inclusion of four additional Skymount E-cores. The Core Ultra 3 205 is Intel's first entry-level eight-core CPU, sporting four Lion Cove P-Cores and four Skymont E-cores. Technically, both the 205 and i3-14100 have eight threads; however, the 205 forgoes Hyper-Threading due to design changes in the Arrow Lake architecture.

Despite these advances, the Core Ultra 3 205 might struggle in the entry-level CPU market. The revealed overseas pricing appears to be $150, and assuming launch-day pricing adheres to this price, the 205 will likely compete directly with older mid-range parts from AMD and Intel.

Chips like AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 and even Intel's previous-generation Core i5-14400 are regularly discounted to around $150 but feature superior multi-core performance, at least in Geekbench. For example, the Ryzen 5 7600 is a two-generation-old six-core part from AMD, yet the chip boasts a multi-core score of 12,230 points, 23% higher than the Ultra 3 part.

Worse still, the Core Ultra 3 205 will also have to contend with Arrow Lake's gaming performance regressions compared to Raptor Lake (and Raptor Lake Refresh). Gaming is a big part of the entry-level PC market, and this will make previous-generation mid-range parts from AMD and Intel even more competitive against the 205.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!