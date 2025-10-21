Trump says Intel has made a 'fortune' and America has made $40 billion after the US invested in ailing chipmaker — Intel has gained $73 billion in market cap since investment

Good for Intel and the USA.

When the U.S. government procured a 10% stake in Intel back in late August, it was a major win for Intel as it represented an investment from America, the importance of which cannot be overstated. At the time, Intel's capitalization was a mere $107 billion; now, it is a whopping $181 billion. That deal brought billions of dollars both to the company and to the U.S. government.

"I think we are up $40 billion since I made that big deal for myself," said President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News. "They came in to see me, and I say, 'You know what? I think United States should own 10% of your company.' And they gave me 10%. It has been good to them too. Their stock has gone up so much that they end up making a fortune, but we make $30 or 40 billion dollars on that deal. And the same thing with that Mountain Pass. But in that case, it's because we want to get the rare earth refined."

When SoftBank and the U.S. government obtained their stakes in Intel in late August, the company’s stock was trading below book value, which means that the company’s assets were worth more than its market capitalization. While the company had been posting losses for several consecutive quarters and was still not out of the woods, its low market capitalization was generally a reflection of its damaged reputation.

Not a lot has changed since the US government's investment in August: the company is still losing money and market share, all while not gaining a firmer position in the foundry market, which proves the point that Intel’s diminishing valuation was caused by its reputation and business performance rather than its market position and prospects.

Since then, in addition to selling its stake to the U.S. government and SoftBank, Intel has inked a strategic deal with Nvidia under which it will supply data center-grade CPUs for Nvidia’s AI platforms, integrate Nvidia GPUs designed for Intel’s client system-in-packages, and receive a 5% stake from Nvidia. The deal is a huge financial win for the troubled CPU maker and also a significant vote of confidence in the company and its products, as it essentially proves that Nvidia acknowledges the prowess of Intel CPUs in particular and the x86 instruction set architecture in general.

