Turn your monitor into a powerful all-in-one computer with the MSI Cubi NUC 1M mini PC

All-in-one PCs, which combine a screen with a computer to help save space and eliminate wires, are great for people who like to keep their desks as free from clutter as possible, but they can be expensive, and offer limited upgrade options (if any).

The good news is that if you’ve already got a monitor (or even a decent TV), you can easily turn it into an all-in-one style device with a mini PC, like the MSI Cubi NUC 1M.

NUC (which stands for Next Unit of Computing) devices were designed by Intel to offer compact and easily configurable PCs that showcase the latest Intel hardware, and the MSI Cubi NUC 1M takes this to the next level.

Powered by up to a Intel Core 7 150U processor, and with support for up to 64GB of super-fast DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM, the MSI Cubi NUC 1M pushes the envelope when it comes to what mini PCs are capable of.

With dimensions of just 135.60 x 132.50 x 50.10 mm, the MSI Cubi NUC 1M takes up barely any space on a desk - and its design allows it to be mounted on the back of a monitor or TV via a standard VESA mount. This dramatically reduces the space taken up by the PC, especially if you pair it with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

(Image credit: MSI)

Even better, thanks to the exclusive MSI Power Link feature, if you have an HDMI-CEC compatible monitor, you can turn on both the screen and the MSI Cubi NUC 1M by pressing the monitor’s power button, making it incredibly convenient.

Even if your monitor isn’t supported, the external power switch allows you to easily power on the PC even when it’s tucked away out of sight. And, if you connect the MSI Cubi NUC 1M to your monitor via Thunderbolt 4 to the appropriate port, the monitor can also power the mini PC as well, further eliminating cables!

(Image credit: MSI)

Small, but feature-packed

Hooking up the MSI Cubi NUC 1M to a monitor doesn’t just turn your setup into a convenient all-in-one device - it goes much further. With two Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of up to 8K resolutions and 60Hz refresh rates, and two HDMI 2.1 ports, you can hook the MSI Cubi NUC 1M up to a total of four monitors.

You also get four full-sized USB ports (two at the front, two at the back), two Ethernet ports and a microSD card reader, so you’ll have no problem connecting any peripherals. Of course, there’s also support for wireless devices thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and built-in fast WiFi 6E means you can install the MSI Cubi NUC 1M almost anywhere.

(Image credit: MSI)

What really sets the MSI Cubi NUC 1M apart from standard all-in-one PCs is how easy it is to upgrade. You can upgrade the DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM, or add in more storage space. This means that it’s incredibly future-proof - if you find it’s struggling in a few years, you can open it up and add in more memory and SSD, potentially saving you a huge amount of cash. Try doing that with an iMac!

Not only is the design super-compact, and a worthy winner of the coveted RedDot 2024 award, it’s also environmentally friendly as well, built with 42.9% of materials coming from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. So, rather than that plastic ending up in a landfill, it’s been turned into an awesome little mini PC! The factory that produces this tiny device now also operates on 92% renewable energy, furthering MSI’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Powered by AI

The MSI Cubi NUC 1M also makes use of some groundbreaking AI tools. The MSI AI Engine is a tool that detects what you’re using the MSI Cubi NUC 1M for, and then automatically optimizes the display mode for the best possible viewing experience - all without you not needing to lift a finger.

Meanwhile, tools like MSI Power Meter allow you to save power with a click of a single button, helping to cut your energy consumption without compromising on performance. For businesses with multiple work stations, this wsum up to a considerable saving on electricity bill at the end of the year. vPro support also reduces the service costs as IT managers can even install Windows remotely.

And, Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, so you also get access to Copilot, Microsoft’s powerful new AI assistant that can help you be more productive and creative with ease.

So, if you’re thinking about decluttering your desk, don’t shell out for an overpriced all-in-one PC - hook up an MSI Cubi NUC 1M to your existing monitor. Trust us, you’ll be glad you did.