Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds

Fans of retro computing rejoice! Commodore OS Vision 3.0 has officially been released and is ready to install on your Commodore 64x today. This fan-made Linux-based operating system is designed specifically for Commodore branded devices—particularly ones found through websites like My Retro Computer, which have recreated the old school experience of computing by putting modern PC hardware inside retro cases.

The new OS version debuted earlier this week and is backed with plenty of tools and resources to help bring the old school experience back for a modern age. It has a variety of new things like games and even tools that can be used to develop custom apps from scratch. One of the new features is what the developer calls a "resource hub" known as Commodore OS Central. The intention is for this to be a launching pad for critical apps and tools.

Commodore OS Vision 3.0 also has a brand new Settings Manager. This will allow users to add a new level of customization to their retro computing experience. You can adjust things like the wallpaper, add animations and customize the music you hear for various OS functions. It also has the ability to configure system options for startup protocols and can handle emulator settings, as well.

Lots of pre-installed games and a new BASIC editor

The dev behind this new release calls Commodore OS Vision 3.0 the biggest games-oriented Linux distribution ever. It comes with plenty of free games you can play right out of the box and even has a selection of Commodore titles/demos to explore—ideal for recreating that classic computing experience.

Perhaps the most exciting development is the new BASIC editor. With Commodore OS BASIC V1, you can design your own apps and games from the ground up. It has plenty of support for both 2D and 3D graphics, as well as physics. There are built-in sprites and title maps to help get you started, as well.

There are a couple of download options available for the new Commodore OS Vision 3.0 edition on the official website. Be sure to check it out and start exploring the new features on this cool, retro-inspired creation.

