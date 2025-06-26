Fedora Linux ponders dropping 32-bit packages, which could impact support for Steam gaming — change could also force Bazzite to shut down, according to its creator

Fedora Linux developers are proposing to drop support for 32-bit packages in the upcoming Fedora 44, saying that many other projects have ceased support for it. However, the backlash from the community against this move has been swift and vocal. GamingOnLinux reported that this might be a problem for Steam gamers, as it needs 32-bit support to work properly. Even Linux gaming OS, Bazzite developer Kyle Gospodnetich, said this move would kill off the operating system as it’s happening too soon, even if Steam had the required packages to function in 64-bit. Thankfully, this is only a proposal and is still up for approval by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee.

64-bit computing first entered the mainstream market in 2003. In recent years, it has already reached widespread support, with many projects now ceasing support for 32-bit architectures. Because of this, the proposal claims that dropping support for i686 — the last 32-bit architecture supported by Fedora — would reduce the maintenance burden. It will also simplify the process of making x86_64 package repositories and free up resources to “speed up x86_64 package builds.”

It’s noted that Wine’s WoW64 configuration would allow 32-bit applications to run on 64-bit only systems, which Fedora Linux will become if it proceeds with this proposal. Furthermore, Fabio Valentini, one of the proposal authors, says that a workaround for Steam is to use Flatpak, unless Valve updates the app to run on 64-bit only systems. He commented on his own proposal, saying, “…we will need to drop support for 32-bit x86 at some point. It’s dead, and more and more software just doesn’t support being built and/or run in 32-bit environments at all.” He also added, “And it’s better to start planning for the removal of i686 packages now than when (insert foundational package here – for example, CPython) stops supporting 32-bit architectures and we need to scramble to adapt.”

This change is unlikely to be implemented in Fedora 44, though, because of the negative feedback from the community. It even had Gospodnetich saying, “I’m speaking as it’s (sic) founder, if this change is actually made as it is written (sic), the best option for us is to just go ahead and disband the project.” Nevertheless, it has started the discussion of removing 32-bit support from Fedora Linux, which is better done in advance rather than having to wait until it’s forced upon Fedora by changes it cannot control.

