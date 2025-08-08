Thermal Grizzly and der8auer launch the "der8enchtable" — enthusiast test bench boasts an open design, integrated PCB for storage and cooling

Thermal Grizzly has officially launched the der8enchtable, a professional-grade test bench developed in collaboration with overclocking legend Roman "der8auer" Hartung and Elmor Labs. First unveiled at Computex 2025, where it picked up a prestigious design award, this unique benchtable is built around an active PCB, offering functionality far beyond a simple hardware stand.

Originally designed for internal use, the project evolved into a full commercial product aimed at overclockers, content creators, reviewers, and hardware testers who need to swap components quickly without the hassle of a full case. Now, it's finally hitting the market.

The standout feature is its integrated PCB, which consolidates essential connections for storage, cooling, and peripherals directly into the bench. Cooling control is handled by three fan zones, each with 3x 4-pin headers, along with a dedicated pump zone that offers 2x 4-pin headers. Each header delivers up to 3A of power, is individually fused, and allows independent speed switching, with the option to hand over control to the motherboard.

For storage, the benchtable includes 2x onboard SATA ports and 2x additional SATA outputs, plus mounting points for 2x 2.5-inch SSDs and 4x microSD card slots for quick media swaps. Connectivity is further expanded with 4x USB 2.0 Type-A ports along with 2x USB 2.0 Type-C ports. Power is supplied through a single PCIe 6-pin connector, while a 9-pin USB header links the bench to the motherboard.

The der8enchtable comes with pre-installed ATX standoffs that can be adjusted for mATX and Mini-ITX boards, a modular frame capable of mounting a PSU or operating in compact mode, Velcro straps for cable management, and mounting points for fans or liquid cooling radiators. The underside also features RGB illumination, which can be controlled via a 3-pin aRGB header or an external controller.

By consolidating connections, the bench eliminates the need to wire multiple devices directly to the motherboard, allowing users to hot-swap drives, adjust cooling, and hook up peripherals with minimal downtime. This makes it particularly well-suited for situations where motherboards are swapped frequently — something reviewers and overclockers will immediately appreciate.

Thermal Grizzly is positioning the der8enchtable as an enthusiast product, and at €229.90 or $268.98, it is priced accordingly. The package includes all mounting hardware, brackets, cables, Velcro straps, and Allen keys needed to get started—as seen in the gallery above.

While traditional PC cases remain preferable for long-term setups, the der8enchtable offers a level of convenience, integration, and build quality rarely seen in this category. It is the kind of tool that becomes indispensable once you’ve used it. For us at Tom's Hardware, this is exactly the right amount of form meets function.

