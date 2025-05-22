Thermal Grizzly’s open-air der8enchtable is designed for dedicated PC tinkerers

At Computex 2025, Thermal Grizzly’s new der8enchtable caught our eye in a busy booth crammed with specialist cooling and overclocking gear. The amusingly named product looks ungainly as sold, but actually facilitates fast and efficient PC hardware testing – in essence, it is an open-all-angles PC case. Aimed at content creators, professional users, and extreme overclockers.

Thermal Grizzly’s der8enchtable

This modular, user-friendly bench table should be well-thought-out, as it was a collaborative design from overclocking experts Roman ‘der8auer’ Hartung (of course) and ElmorLabs. Think of it as an elevated motherboard tray, and those metal struts and supports that rise from it help you visualize which PC parts go where.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

Breaking it down, dotted around the large horizontal PCB area are quite lofty motherboard standoffs. Moving around the edges, you can see connectors for fans, internal USB connectors, power and reset buttons, microSD card slots, SATA ports, more USB, a pump connector zone, another fan connector zone, auxiliary power inputs, and yet another array of fan sockets. Some of these functions might typically be addressed by a PC case, but the features here are far more extensive.

You will also see a ‘goal’ shaped structure rising above the der8enchtable, and this offers sturdy metal support to any PCIe cards you might wish to install on your motherboard of choice. On another edge of the benchtable you can see thick metal bars reach upwards, with screw holes ready to fit a range of air and AIO cooling solutions.

Last but not least, the der8enchtable hasn’t forgotten to add that all-important active PCB and D-RGB lightning. Hopefully, we will get more technical details, a demonstration, and pricing and availability for the der8enchtable, shortly.

Other new Thermal Grizzly products

Another major addition to the Thermal Grizzly family of products is the DeltaMate product line. This range builds on previous work on the Mycro series of direct-die water cooling equipment, and wraps up the tech into a “complete, visually cohesive range of water-cooling components.”

Of course, the new DeltaMate line supports the latest high-end processors and graphics cards. CPU support seems extensive, with AMD AM5 and Intel LGA 1851 CPU sockets listed as compatible. However, for GPUs, the first DeltaMate GPU Block only works on the premium Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 cards…

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

Thermal Grizzly also showcased its WireView Pro in prototype stage. The firm describes this as “an improved version of the trusted tool for measuring the power consumption of graphics cards.” It is used for tuning GPUs to get the best overclocks. Here, special attention has been made to detecting common issues with the notorious 12VHPWR power connector, offering per-pin current monitoring. Thus, it is easy to be alerted if there is an unbalanced load situation, and the WireView Pro even includes an integrated fire extinguisher fan to help prevent heat build-up.

An array of new thermal pastes and pads was also on display at the Thermal Grizzly exhibit – check out the above galleries.

