be quiet! shows off new keyboards, coolers, and PC cases at Computex 2025

German computer hardware brand be quiet!, known for its high-performance silent products, is showing off several new items at Computex 2025. The Tom’s Hardware team visited the company booth in Taiwan, and these are some of the products that grabbed our interest as we roamed around the exhibition center. There’s the Pure Loop 3 family of AIOs, new bases for the Light Base 900 series PC cases, and the Dark Mount modular mechanical keyboard.

The simplest addition to be quiet!’s line-up is the new wooden bases for the Light Base 900 series of PC cases. The standard Light Base 900 PC cases come in either black or white, but the competition has been releasing PC cases with wooden accents. One example of this is the Fractal Design North, which received our Best-Looking PC Case award from our list of the best PC cases. So, be quiet! decided to jump on the bandwagon and create these wooden bases for its premium PC cases.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The good thing about this is that you can just swap out your existing metal base with either the dark walnut or white oak wooden base. This will save you money, as you don’t have to buy a completely new case just to change the feel of your desktop PC. Aside from that, you don’t have to transfer all your components when adding this base, making swapping simple and easy.

We also saw be quiet!’s latest upgrade to its AIO lineup with the Pure Loop 3. These all-in-one liquid coolers come in two variants — the base Pure Loop 3, which comes in 240 mm, 280 mm, 360 mm, and 420 mm size options and do not have RGB lights, and the Pure Loop 3 LX, available in 240 mm and 360 mm versions, both of which have ARGB lighting. These AIO coolers are the latest iteration of the company’s Pure Loop 2 AIO coolers, which we’ve previously reviewed as a “strong tier one cooler featuring an upgraded in-house pump design”.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Aside from those items, we also saw the company’s Dark Mount modular mechanical keyboard, which features a hot-swappable Numpad and Media Dock, making it perfect for multiple use cases.

For example, you can place the Numpad on the right side of the keyboard while you’re using your PC for work and productivity. But when you launch your favorite RPG, you can then move it to the right so have access to the customizable shortcut keys while giving you more space to move your mouse across your desk.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can also remove the Numpad and Media Dock altogether if you’re going to play a competitive FPS game. That way, you’ll have the most amount of space on your desk and you can minimize the distractions as you focus on your match.

And true to the company’s mantra of delivering quiet performance, the Dark Mount keyboard uses its mechanical Silent Switches and has three layers of soundproofing, making it a strong contender when we update our list of the best gaming keyboards.