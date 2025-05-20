Thermaltake is bringing Nordic-inspired wood finishes to its cases and gaming furniture

Adding wood to PC cases remains a popular trend in 2025, with Thermaltake becoming the latest manufacturer to introduce wood-textured panels. The company said in a press note that several of its existing cases will be the first to receive the new design treatment, drawing inspiration from modern Nordic aesthetics. Thermaltake also mentioned plans to extend this design approach to its gaming furniture lineup.

Thermaltake has historically taken an interesting approach by offering its cases in unconventional yet visually striking color options. Pairing that with wood might not sound very appealing, but thankfully, Thermaltake isn’t going down that road just yet.

As announced by the company and listed on its Computex 2025 webpage, the Tower 600, TR100, View 380/380 XL, View 270, and View 170 cases will soon be available with either dark wood accents paired with black (navy blue in the case of the Tower 600) or light wood accents paired with a white chassis. Aside from the visual changes, the cases appear to have the same features and support as their non-wood counterparts.

Image 1 of 6 Thermaltake View 170 Wood (Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake The Tower 600 Wood (Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake TR100 Wood (Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake View 380 XL Wood (Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake View 380 Wood (Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake View 270 Wood (Image credit: Thermaltake)

While scrolling through Thermaltake’s website, we also spotted two new small form factor cases, the TR200 and TR300. Potential follow-ups to the existing TR100 small form factor case launched last year, these new cases have similar-looking design and layout but offer more height and a bit more width.

Image 1 of 2 Thermaltake TR300 (Image credit: Thermaltake) Thermaltake TR200 (Image credit: Thermaltake)

While final specifications are not official, images suggest that the TR300 will be available with a standard front panel with mesh or with wooden slats similar to the Fractal Design North and North XL. Considering the bigger size, we can also expect these new cases to fit larger micro-ATX motherboards. Both cases are, however, confirmed to include an optional 6-inch LCD screen kit, and support for up to 360mm radiators and a total of six 120mm fans.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Thermaltake is also launching the new P950 gaming table, featuring a sleek walnut wood finish and a collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche. The desk offers height adjustment and includes RGB lighting control via a mobile app, along with health-focused features such as scheduled height changes and usage tracking. It comes with a heavy-duty frame that is claimed to support up to 150 kg and comes with a programmable controller that offers four memory profiles for quick adjustments.

