SilverStone has unveiled the successor to its beige FLP01 retro sleeper desktop PC case, which was launched last year. The new FLP02 we saw at Computex 2025 in Taipei manifests your beige sleeper PC dreams via a tower case akin to those popular in the late 1980s, when Intel's 386 and 486 processors still dominated the computing landscape.

Despite its extremely retro looks, SilverStone’s new FLP02 can fit in some of the most desirable power-user components available in 2025. We are talking about large modern GPUs, up to 360mm AiO CPU coolers, and so on. Moreover, it has functional power, turbo, and locking keys up front, alongside hidden modern features.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In the above gallery, you can peruse the key tech specs of the SilverStone FLP02, but our hands-on time revealed it is even more delightful than the stats might show. For example, SilverStone has thoughtfully secreted modern front I/O such as a USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 Type-A, and a combo audio jack beneath a magnetic flap in the case fascia.

We also noted that any hulking modern GPU you might want to fit can be supported in the FLP02 with the built-in stand. We saw the matching beige stand in the example build used to stop a triple-fan Radeon from sagging.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Clever re-use of old PC furniture

Another example of the canny adaptation of old PC case furniture is the re-use of the Turbo button to toggle through fan speeds. The selected speed mode is indicated by the red segmented display on the FLP02. We also noted that the supplied key locks the power button, as it did on some ancient systems.

From the images, you might suspect that the FLP02 features usable 5.25-inch bays. These are very rare to find on cases in 2025, but they can still be useful for enthusiasts and tinkerers, with the potential to fit optical and removable drives, or for front mounting more I/O. The FLP02 has three such bays. Unused, you can just leave the dummy 5.25-inch floppy fascias in place.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

FLP02 coming later in 2025, priced at $220 in the U.S.

We were told that the SilverStone FLP02 will go on sale starting Q3 or Q4 this year. In the U.S., it will be priced at $220. SilverStone made us aware that it is going to make a lot of these cases. It has been bowled over by the demand for its FLP01, which it is still trying to keep on top of.

