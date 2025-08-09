3D-printed PCB made with PVA and liquid metal is fully recyclable — dissolves and separates when immersed in water, allowing for later re-use

You can melt this in water when you're done with it.

DissolvPCB process
(Image credit: Zeyu Yan, et. al. / DissolvPCB: Fully Recyclable 3D-Printed Electronics with Liquid Metal Conductors and PVA Substrates)

A team of researchers from the University of Maryland, Georgia Tech, and the University of Notre Dame created a new 3D printing method for building PCBs that use fully recyclable materials. According to the paper (via ResearchGate), this technique, called DissolvPCB, utilizes polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) as a printing filament to form a substrate with hollow channels, where eutectic gallium-indium (EGaIn) liquid metal is injected.

The printed circuit board (PCB) can then be immersed in water, where the PVA completely dissolves. It make it easy to separate the components, allowing the team to reclaim the liquid metal and extract the PVA from the solution for extrusion. This will enable the team to reuse the materials, with recovery rates of up to 99.4% for the PVA and 98.6% for the EGaIn. This is particularly for experimentation and prototyping, as you don’t have to order or print multiple PCBs for every iteration. It’s also much more sustainable than FR-4 PCBs, which are far more difficult to recycle. These often require a complex, multi-stage process that involves manual dismantling, shredding, and crushing, as well as the use of hazardous chemicals and high temperatures for treatment.

