Nintendo Switch 2 screen survives being smashed with pliers 50 times — destructive testing finds the Switch 2 to be exceptionally tough

YouTube creator JerryRigEverything tore apart the Nintendo Switch 2 so everyone could see its internals, and he was generally happy with what he found. During the teardown video on YouTube, channel host Zack Nelson discovered that most of the console's internal parts are highly modular—from the sticks on the Joy-Con 2s to the headphone jack.

Despite reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 may face steeper repair costs due to more expensive replacement parts, dismantling it isn’t that difficult. You can do it at home, needing only basic tools (like a Phillips screwdriver) and a special tri-point screwdriver. More importantly, Nelson reassembled the console easily and used it without any problems.

The biggest disappointment is that the batteries have been glued down, unlike the first-generation Switch, meaning you’ll need copious amounts of alcohol and some force to remove them. The game card slot and the USB-C ports aren’t modular either, so you’ll have to be careful. Replacing them means replacing the whole motherboard, which can get pretty expensive (unless you’re into soldering).

They told me not to... - Nintendo Switch 2 Teardown - YouTube Watch On

The most interesting part about the video is how Zack showed the durability of the Switch 2’s screen. He removed the screen protector at the start of the video, which the company said was there to avoid shards from the screen scattering around should it break, similar to how modern vehicles use lamination for safety. After he put it back all together (sans the screen protector and one haptic motor), he began bashing the console’s screen with a pair of heavy channel lock pliers typically used for plumbing.

It took Zack over 50 strikes before the console’s screen shattered into many pieces. And despite getting a black screen of death after the glass broke, a simple reset of the system allowed him to continue gaming, albeit with a dangerously broken display with glass shards scattered all over. This shows how durable Nintendo made the Switch 2, ensuring that it’s more than enough to withstand the rigors of daily use. You can even throw an occasional tantrum, and it might hold up to a couple of nasty falls. Still, we don’t recommend throwing it around, as that would definitely void your warranty.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.