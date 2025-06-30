Nintendo reportedly pulled products, including Switch 2, from Amazon U.S. because of alleged sales dispute — both companies deny claims

Both Nintendo and Amazon have denied claims that the Japanese gaming giant pulled its product from Amazon U.S. and refused to launch its Switch 2 on the platform due to a disagreement over unauthorized sales. A Bloomberg report claims the two got into a spat over third-party merchants undercutting the price of Nintendo games, ultimately resulting in the Switch 2 not launching on Amazon during its release last month.

According to the report, Nintendo stopped selling products on Amazon after it noticed third-party merchants in the U.S. were selling games at prices lower than those advertised by Nintendo. It is reported that sellers were buying the products in bulk from Southeast Asia and exporting them to the U.S., before reselling them on the cheap through the marketplace.

In response, it is alleged that Nintendo product listings began to slowly disappear from Amazon US. Listings "Sold by Amazon" gave way to products sold by third-party resellers and independent merchants, but reportedly not from Amazon.

In response, Amazon tried to bring Nintendo back into the fold with an offer of labels guaranteeing the authenticity of products, a technique already employed for other products. However, Bloomberg reports this wasn't enough and that "Nintendo ultimately opted to pull its products from Amazon in the US."

This is allegedly the reason why the Nintendo Switch 2 didn't launch on Amazon when the device was released last month.

For their part, both Nintendo and Amazon deny the claims. Nintendo bluntly stated, "There is no such fact. We do not disclose details of negotiations or contracts with retailers." Amazon said Bloomberg's claims regarding its relationship with Nintendo were "inaccurate" and said it was "pleased to offer Nintendo products directly to our customers as part of our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience with the widest selection possible."

However, as the report notes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is indeed not to be found on Amazon.com, whereas it can be found on Amazon in multiple foreign markets, including Canada and the UK.

Bloomberg reports that some Nintendo Switch titles, notably Donkey Kong Banaza, are now appearing for pre-order on Amazon's U.S. website, but the Switch 2 remains absent, and Nintendo's website does not list Amazon as a vendor in the U.S..

The Amazon U.S. kerfuffle wasn't enough to stop Nintendo smashing the sales record for a new console, shifting 3.5 million units in just four days.

