$1.4 million worth of Switch 2 consoles stolen from semi-truck — 2,800 consoles were en route from Nintendo of America HQ to a GameStop store in Texas

The sheriff of Arapahoe County in Colorado said that 2,810 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were reported stolen by a truck driver when he discovered during a pre-trip inspection at Lowe’s Truck Stop in the Town of Bennett that his trailer had been broken into. The value of the heist is roughly $1.4 million. According to the sheriff’s X (formerly Twitter) post, the driver was driving from the Nintendo of America headquarters at Redmond, Washington, to a GameStop retail store in Grapevine, Texas, when the heist happened.

The truck driver said that he was unaware of the contents of the trailer — only that it contained games or toys. With each console valued at $499, the total value of the stolen goods is estimated to be over $1.4 million. Unfortunately, it’s unclear if the burglary happened at the truck stop itself or at another place, so investigators are looking to the public for more information about the felony theft. You can see images of the pilfered truck if you expand the tweet below.

Investigators seek information in $1.4 million cargo heist of Nintendo Switch 2 gamesOn June 8, 2025, at 8:10 a.m., patrol deputies were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop at 1191 S. 1st St. in the @TownofBennett, after a high-dollar cargo heist took place. A semi-truck driver… pic.twitter.com/3d0ZVe5bSFJune 17, 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 was set to launch on June 5 for $449, with the Mario Kart World bundle costing $499. The launch was quite successful, with the console surpassing its predecessor's record by selling over 3.5 million units in its first four days. You can easily pop into a reputable retail store or visit online retailers to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 because of the number of available units, meaning scalpers had no chance to make a quick buck because of artificial scarcity. This is in stark contrast to the recent GPU launches, showing that with the proper preparation, companies can pump out their products to satisfy demand.

Still, the massive flood of Switch 2 consoles on the market did not stop these burglars from stealing a shipment. This likely isn’t just a run-of-the-mill operation, too, as they targeted a hot new commodity that just arrived on the market. That means they had to have some sort of intelligence to determine which one to target at a truck stop with many different trailers, so they probably had information from Washington state to know which one carried the goods (unless they just got really lucky).

Because of this, gamers need to be careful when buying a Nintendo Switch 2, especially if they’re being sold by an online seller or a shop that’s a bit shady. After all, Nintendo tracks the serial numbers of its consoles, and they conceivably already know the serial numbers of the stolen shipment. And with everything being connected these days, there’s a chance that the company will brick one of these stolen systems as soon as they go online.

