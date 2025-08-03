Nintendo Switch 2 thermal limits mean you need air conditioning if you want to play in a hot climate — Big N advises against use in environments above 35 degrees Celsius (95F) due to overheating risk

Meanwhile, you need to keep it above 5 degrees Celsius (41F), too.

Nintendo Switch 2 playing Mario Kart World
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nintendo just confirmed that its Switch 2 console can potentially overheat when used in hot environments. According to its X (formerly Twitter) post [machine translated], both the original Switch and the newer Switch 2 must be used in ambient temperatures between 5 and 35 degrees Celsius (41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit). It also warned against using its consoles outdoors, especially as temperatures in Japan have been soaring above 35 degrees Celsius recently.

“Using Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 in a hot environment may cause the console to become hot. Please use it in a place between 5 and 35°C, as it may cause a malfunction,” Nintendo Japan’s customer service posted on X. “Recently, the temperature has been exceeding 35°C for several days. Please be careful when using outdoors.”

Many users have already reported the overheating issue on the Switch 2 in early July, with the console’s fans spinning at max speed trying to cool the unit. There were also several instances of the handheld crashing — both in handheld and docked modes — with one even saying that it became too hot to hold. More concerningly, these incidents weren’t limited to AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077. There were reports of this happening even while playing less demanding games like Splatoon or Pokémon.

Beyond that, this warning is also concerning for players based in hotter climates. Some regions, especially in the Middle East, the Sahara, and South Asia, often experience temperatures far exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. So, players based in this area would have trouble playing with the Switch 2 unless they’re in an air-conditioned area. And as global temperatures continue to soar, we can only expect more areas to experience higher ambient temperatures, causing more consoles to experience overheating.

The Nintendo Switch 2 received a major hardware upgrade from the original Switch. But despite that, it’s still a woefully underpowered console compared to modern handhelds like the GPD Win 5 and the Ayaneo Next 2. Although most of its fans buy it for its Nintendo exclusives, the company’s decision to have more AAA games available on its platform means that its hardware will be pushed to its performance and thermal limits by more demanding, less optimized titles.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Notton
    Well it's a good thing Japan is famous for never hitting above 35C during summer.
    Or continuously hitting above 40C since 2018
    Or for getting hotter by the year
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Woefully underpowered
    Insufficiently cooled
    Monstrously overpriced

    Sells like hotcakes! Who cares if it overheats!
  • diminishedfifth
    I bet Nintendo fanboys and girls think this is ok
  • thisisaname
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    Woefully underpowered
    Insufficiently cooled
    Monstrously overpriced

    Sells like hotcakes! Who cares if it overheats!
    A four year old design pushed beyond it's limits?
  • Phazon
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    Woefully underpowered
    Insufficiently cooled
    Monstrously overpriced

    Sells like hotcakes! Who cares if it overheats!
    Exactly.
    I've seen flagship phones that are way more powerful, in a smaller form factor, with way better cooling.

    It's hard to be impressed by the Switch 2 unfortunately
  • Li Ken-un
    The fact that there are fans and vent slots on the top of the unit bother me. In docked mode, where the unit will presumably be most of the time, dust settling down from above has a straight shot into the unit.

    I’m curious whether there was no possible way to outfit it with a passive heat sink and to have a metal enclosure (with allowances for wireless signals) instead.

    It wouldn’t help with the environment being too hot obviously, since temperatures tend towards an equilibrium, but given the existence of aftermarket mods to add dust filters to the original Nintendo Switch, I’m surprised that they’re still using…
    thisisaname said:
    A four year old design pushed beyond it's limits


    Notton said:
    Well it's a good thing Japan is famous for never hitting above 35C during summer.
    Or continuously hitting above 40C since 2018
    Or for getting hotter by the year
    I’m full expecting a respin of the chips to handle the higher temperatures, concomitant with a new release à la OLED/Lite edition.

    We were the early adopters. 😞
  • mangaTom
    thisisaname said:
    A four year old design pushed beyond it's limits?
    It doesn't help that it's made using on what is now an old process node. Maybe a die shrink will help it but knowing it's Nintendo, they'd probably happily overcharge customers.
  • Notton
    To be fair though phones and tablets also come with a warning not to use them beyond the ranges of 0C to 35C ambient.
  • Ghost_MH
    Notton said:
    To be fair though phones and tablets also come with a warning not to use them beyond the ranges of 0C to 35C ambient.
    Yes, all the consoles have the same ambient temperature range. Even the Steamdeck:

    Steam Support :: Steam Deck - Basic Use & Troubleshooting Guide
