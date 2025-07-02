Nintendo Switch 2 units allegedly overheating — users report freezing and crashes while playing Cyberpunk 2077 and less power-hungry games

Multiple Nintendo Switch 2 owners, most notably in Japan, are reporting problems with the console overheating during gameplay, leading to crashes and freezes. The problem, as noted by Nintendo Soup, includes playing hefty new titles like Cyberpunk 2077, but also less hardware-intensive titles like Pokémon and Splatoon.

According to the report, users are reporting game freezes and crashes, as well as fans going into overdrive in order to try and dissipate heat. The multitude of reports from Japanese users all come from X and are machine-translated. Some users have reported crashing and periodic freezes, but only postulate that thermal performance might be to blame. "The fan's going nuts, so maybe it's overheating," one user reported while playing Rune Factory.

Some users are definitely reporting the issue while using the Switch 2 in dock mode. A Cyberpunk 2077 player said the game had crashed at least five times, while the fans seemed to be running at full speed. Others seem to be experiencing the thermal issues in handheld mode, with one user suggesting the Switch 2 became too hot to even hold while gaming.

Beyond Japan, users on Facebook have reported the Switch 2 getting warm or even hot to the touch while gaming, while other users over on Reddit are reporting similar issues.

"I've had my Switch 2 display a message saying that the system was overheating and entering sleep mode twice now, both times while playing Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition docked," said one user. Another replied, confirming their Switch 2 was hot when they grabbed it from their dock after a day at work.

If you are experiencing these issues, Nintendo does have some suggestions. Sadly, they're pretty rudimentary. Action recommended includes simply unplugging your dock to let it cool down, moving your dock to a more ventilated area, ensuring your air vents are clear, and finally, monitoring the situation.

Nintendo says that if these remedies don't fix the issue, you'll need to send your Switch 2 in for repair.

The issue seems noteworthy, but not enormously prevalent thus far. During our own thermal testing of the Switch 2, our unit reached 117 degrees Fahrenheit, or 47 degrees Celsius, while docked. In handheld, this dropped to 102 F (39 C), which we found generally warm to the touch.

Nintendo Switch 2 has generally been met with acclaim, smashing the company's console sales record in its opening weekend. In fact, it's so popular that Nintendo's president recently had to apologize for the shortage. The launch hasn't been without bumps, however, and some users have even reported Nintendo disabling their online accounts and services over the use of Mig Flash drives, even for ROMs they already own.

