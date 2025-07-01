Newegg kicks off their 4th of July Sale with included FantasTech price protection — program reimburses you if prices change during Prime Day week

There's so much sales action taking place at the moment, with Amazon Prime Day hitting us next week, but before we get there, we have 4th of July sales kicking off this week. Newegg has started its 4th of July extravaganza, and there are already deals popping up on lots of our favorite PC tech and components. But what if you're waiting for next week's FantasTech and Amazon Prime Day deals before taking any risks on splashing out on a deal now, only to get it even cheaper next week?

Newegg's 4th of July and Canada Day sales have officially started, running from June 30 to July 6, 2025, and then transitioning into the 11th Fantastech sales event in Newegg's history. The 4th of July sale will feature plenty of early tech deals, but most importantly, these select deals will feature Newegg's "FantasTech Price Protection."

Qualifying deals marked with the FantasTech Price Protection badge are eligible for automatic refunds if the item’s price drops and goes lower during the FantasTech event. This offers shoppers extra confidence on any early deals you may pick up.

How does the FantasTech Price Protection work?

There will be a plethora of deals available on a wide range of tech products, from prebuilt desktop PCs to gaming laptops and computer components. Not all deals are eligible, but those that are will be marked with the FantasTech Price Protection badge and covered with automatic refunds for price drops through July 13.

Taking the hassle out of impulse shopping a tidy deal, there will be no need to track your purchases or file a refund claim as this is all handled automatically. Any change in price below the deal price you've already paid will be refunded to the original payment method you used to purchase your product by July 22, 2025.

Good luck, and happy deals hunting over the coming weeks.

