As an experienced deals hunter and shopper for both work and my own need for tech retail therapy, there are some barriers to being able to fully leverage any of the best deals during Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Firstly, an Amazon Prime membership is essential to be able to see and purchase any of the exclusive Prime deals. Secondly, it’s not just Amazon that is hosting exclusive deals content during this period. Retailers like Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy all want to jump in on the sales action, and some of these retailers also require memberships to access their best offers or exclusive items.

The Amazon Prime Day event is taking place this year from July 7 to July 11, 2025 — the first four-day Prime Day event since its inception. The Prime Day sales offer significant discounts across a wide range of products, and are a great time to find a bargain on that piece of tech that you’ve had your eye on.

A great tip of mine is to take advantage of the 30-day trial periods that these memberships offer and then ensure you cancel them or turn off recurring subscriptions until the following year. But, there are terms and conditions to check through, to make sure you qualify for the free trial, such as new accounts and cool-down periods. Use due diligence and common sense when signing up for multiple memberships.

How to Join Amazon Prime

If you aren’t already a Prime member, fear not. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership directly on the Amazon website. A free trial period is also often available for new members, allowing you to try before you buy and experience the benefits before committing to a full subscription.



If you would like to sign up for a trial membership of Amazon Prime or even fully subscribe, there are a few payment plans on offer.

Why Become an Amazon Prime Member?

Apart from being able to take advantage of this upcoming Prime Day extravaganza, there are also other membership benefits on the table.

Access to Prime Day discounts and other member-only promotions throughout the year. Free Fast Shipping: Enjoy unlimited free two-day shipping on millions of eligible items, and even same-day or one-day shipping in select areas.

Enjoy unlimited free two-day shipping on millions of eligible items, and even same-day or one-day shipping in select areas. Streaming Services: Unlimited access to Prime Video, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals.

Unlimited access to Prime Video, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. Music & Gaming: Ad-free access to millions of songs with Amazon Music Prime, and free games and in-game content with Prime Gaming.

Ad-free access to millions of songs with Amazon Music Prime, and free games and in-game content with Prime Gaming. More Benefits: Access to Prime Reading, Amazon Photos unlimited storage, and more.

Other Memberships

If you’re interested in memberships for either Walmart or Best Buy, you can find links to their subsequent pages here:

