Get $400 off the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop — RTX 5060 and Ryzen 9 CPU portable drops to just $1,400

The 2025 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has witnessed a massive price drop on Best Buy. The newest 14-inch notebook is currently selling at a discounted price of $1,400, a decline of $400 from its original launch price of $1,800. That’s a pretty good value for a laptop that offers an excellent balance of performance and portability.

Launched back in May, the particular variant on sale is the base model featuring Nvidia’s latest RTX 5060 mobile GPU based on the Blackwell architecture. This means you get all the benefits of Nvidia’s latest DLSS 4 upscaling along with improved ray tracing and general rasterized performance over the previous-gen RTX 4060. As for the CPU, Asus is offering the laptop with AMD’s latest Hawk Point-based Ryzen 9 270 processor, which offers an 8-core/16-thread configuration along with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI operations.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,800 now $1,400 The 2025 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features newly upgraded internals including the AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor and Nvidia's newest RTX 50-series graphics card. This power is showcased on a stunning 3K 120Hz OLED display, all housed within its signature premium and compact aluminum body.

The notebook features 16GB of LPDDR5X 7500 memory along with a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Asus hasn't made any changes to the overall design, meaning you get a similar-looking machine as last year, including a thin and light all-metal chassis. Of course, you also get the unique Slash Lighting LEDs on the lid, which has become synonymous with the Zephyrus brand.

The 14-inch OLED 120 Hz display also makes a comeback, offering a crisp resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, which translates into an excellent density of 242 PPI (pixels per inch). The display is also capable of rendering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, along with Pantone validation and support for Dolby Vision HDR.

In terms of port selection, the ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 4 Type-C port with support for DisplayPort and power delivery, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio headphone combo jack. The notebook also comes with a dedicated microSD card reader, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Just like the 2024 model, Asus is offering the laptop in

For those seeking a slim yet premium laptop that doesn't compromise on performance or aesthetics, the Zephyrus G14 is definitely worth your money.

