Now that Wi-Fi 7 has been around for a while, is it worth upgrading?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In late 2023, we were just getting a feel for Wi-Fi 7 and what the next-generation wireless standard could deliver. At the time, the hardware was relatively new and wet behind the ears, and few hardware options were available.

In early 2025, we’re seeing Wi-Fi 7 proliferate through the computing space, with consumer devices like smartphones (iPhone 16 family, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, etc.) and laptops (Acer Swift Edge 16, for example) embracing it. In addition, the number of available wireless routers has exploded, and Wi-Fi 7 client adapters are now readily available for desktops and laptops.

We’ll examine what makes Wi-Fi 7 tick, discuss the performance you can expect, and recommend products that suit your needs if you’re looking to upgrade from Wi-Fi 6E or an earlier wireless standard.

Wi-Fi 7 and why it matters

We’ve already discussed Wi-Fi 7 in detail in our explainer article, but here’s a general overview of what upgrades the standard has over the preceding Wi-Fi 6E.

Like Wi-Fi 6E, full-fledged Wi-Fi 7 routers feature 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz wireless bands. However, Wi-Fi 7 builds upon this firm foundation by expanding the maximum channel bandwidth from 160 Hz to 320 Hz and doubling the maximum number of spatial streams from 8 to 16.

Put it all together, and you have a maximum bandwidth of 2,400 Mbps per stream, translating to a maximum combined throughput of 46 Gbps for properly equipped Wi-Fi 7 routers. Of course, these are theoretical maximums, and the real-world bandwidth you’ll see on a consumer router will be much lower. However, compared to Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 has the potential to deliver faster speeds on the 6 GHz band at even greater distances.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Wi-Fi-6 Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 IEEE Standard 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11be Wireless Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz Max Channel Bandwidth 160 Hz 160 Hz 320 Hz Maximum Spatial Streams 8 8 16 Maximum Bandwidth per Stream 1200 Mbps 1200 Mbps 2400 Mbps Theoretical Maximum Data Rate 9.6 Gbps 9.6 Gbps 46 Gbps Advanced Modulation 1024 QAM 1024 QAM 4K QAM

While the raw performance uplift is one of the most talked-about upgrades for Wi-Fi 7, other improvements are just as significant. Wi-Fi 7 introduces 4K QAM, which upgrades the previous 1024 QAM standard. 1024 QAM can carry 10 bits per symbol, while 4K QAM improves that figure by 20% to 12 bits per symbol. This improves overall spectral efficiency, allowing a router to better serve a large number of wireless clients.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another key pillar of Wi-Fi 7 is Multi-link Operation (MLO) support. MLO allows a Wi-Fi 7 router to combine multiple wireless bands to improve overall throughput to a client. For example, a connected client could leverage a combined 5 GHz and 6 GHz link to achieve greater bandwidth. With some high-end Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, like the Asus ZenWiFi BT10, MLO can even be used to combine multiple bands to improve wireless backhaul performance between nodes.

Add-in Cards are available to upgrade existing desktops and laptops

With the new Wi-Fi 7 standard, upgrading an existing desktop or laptop is relatively easy. If you have a free PCIe slot, upgrading your system should take more than some simple tools and around 5 to 10 minutes of your time.

Desktop add-in cards typically feature the Qualcomm NCM865 or an Intel BE2xx series chipset. The​​ MSI Herald BE is an excellent NCM865-based PCIe add-in card that’s available for around $50. You can also secure an Intel BE200-based card for as low as $40.

MSI Herald BE Wi-Fi 7 PCIe add-in card (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Regarding laptops, your options are even cheaper, as you only pay for the bare card. You can find a BE200-based M.2 PCIe card for around $33, which is an affordable option for making your laptop Wi-Fi 7 compliant.

If you’re looking for a USB-based solution, there aren’t as many options available. However, there are three current USB 3.0 solutions from well-known manufacturers. Asus has the $70 USB-BE92 Nano and the ROG USB-BE92; both tri-band solutions with a USB 3.0 interface. There's also the TP-Link Archer TBE6500UH, which goes for around $180.

Not all Wi-Fi 7 routers are created equal

When any new technology standard is introduced, there is sometimes confusion surrounding features and capabilities, and Wi-Fi 7 is no exception. The main point of confusion with Wi-Fi 7 is that there are two classes of routers: dual-band routers and tri-/quad-band routers.

Tri and quad-band routers support the full Wi-Fi 7 spec, offering at least one 2.4 GHz band, one 5 GHz band, and one 6 GHz band (quad-band Wi-Fi 7 routers offer two 6 GHz bands). However, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers only provide 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands — a 6 GHz band isn’t part of the equation. In other words, you’re leaving a lot of performance on the table by omitting the 6 GHz channel, which makes dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers more akin to legacy Wi-Fi 6 routers. So, what gives?

One reason for the dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers is that many countries have not certified the 6 GHz band for consumer devices. Manufacturers can’t sell their fancy tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers if local regulations would make such products illegal.

TP-Link Archer BE3600 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers still support other enhancements introduced with the new wireless standard. You still have 4K QAM support, and MLO allows you to combine the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels to improve overall performance while reducing latency. So, while the dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers seem like warmed-over Wi-Fi 6 devices at surface level, the former technically should provide better performance, if only slightly better.

In the end, this bifurcation of Wi-Fi 7 devices will only cause headaches for consumers. When you buy a Wi-Fi 6 router, you’re guaranteed to get 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz channels. If you purchase a Wi-Fi 6E router, you get 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz channels. However, buying a Wi-Fi 7 router puts the onus on the customer to understand the two-tier specifications of the standard when making a purchase decision.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Wi-Fi 7 (Dual-band) Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-band) Wi-Fi 7 (Quad-band) Wireless Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz-1, 5 GHz-2, 6 GHz or 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz-1, 6 GHz-2

If there’s any consolation, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers are relatively cheap. For example, the dual-band TP-Link Archer BE3600 has a street price of around $99, making it far more affordable than Wi-Fi 6E and tri-band Wi-Fi 7 routers. However, that low price could lead customers to think they’re getting an awesome deal on a Wi-Fi 7 router without knowing that it’s so cheap because it leaves out the specification's biggest performance-boosting features.

As I stated in my review of the $349 dual-band Asus RT-BE88U, it would be more fitting to label these routers as “Wi-Fi 6 Plus” or “Wi-Fi 7 Lite” to better differentiate them from full-fledged Wi-Fi 7 routers.

Is it worth upgrading from Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E to Wi-Fi 7?

Wi-Fi 7 devices have thoroughly penetrated the market over the past year, with entry points as low as $99 (for a dual-band device). If you’re looking for a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router, options like the TP-Link Archer BE9300 costs $229. While those prices may seem attractive, is it worth shelling out the money to upgrade your older networking gear? Well, it depends.

It comes down to the number and type of clients you use, the network layout, and the size of your living space. If all you need is to stream Netflix, surf the web, and connect a couple of dozen devices for internet access (i.e., smartphones, cameras, appliances, etc.), then you probably are just fine sticking with a Wi-Fi 6 router if you already have one (and are content with its performance).

However, if you’re using an older Wi-Fi 5 router with those same requirements, a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router is an easy way to get a speed and network capacity boost on the cheap.

TP-Link Archer GE800 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you already have a solid Wi-Fi 6E router, upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 likely won’t drastically impact your workflow unless you have a multi-gigabit internet connection or regularly transfer large files over Wi-Fi. Unless you want the latest and greatest or simply want to fortify your network for future Wi-Fi 7 devices, I’d stay put with Wi-Fi 6E.

There’s one scenario where I’d recommend upgrading to Wi-Fi 7, even if you already have a Wi-Fi 6E setup, and that would be if you have a mesh setup. Mesh routers are often used to help efficiently spread network/internet connectivity throughout larger homes (or offices). For example, a traditional standalone router might provide excellent coverage upstairs and to your bedrooms but falter with signal strength in speeds in your basement or family room. With a mesh router, you can place a satellite/node in your basement that wirelessly connects to the main router and extends network coverage.

The advantage of a mesh setup is that you aren’t required to physically run cables through your walls to reach underserved areas of your home (and it wouldn’t likely be an option at all if you live in an apartment or rent a home). However, wireless satellites aren’t as fast as a wired connection, and there are competing resources with a mesh system that needs to maintain wireless traffic for clients and wireless connectivity with one or more satellites.

Premium Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers have a few ways to improve the performance of the wireless nodes. They can bond multiple wireless bands into a single link to enhance the backhaul between nodes. For example, the Asus ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro can combine all three bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz). In addition, the ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro also has two 5 GHz bands, allowing one of them to be dedicated to the wireless backhaul. That frees up bandwidth for the second 5 GHz band to solely provide wireless access to clients.

What kind of performance can I expect with a Wi-Fi 7 router?

Performance varies widely between Wi-Fi 7 routers, and the lower-performing entries like the TP-Link Archer BE3600 amplify that spread. Without access to the 6 GHz band, dual-band Wi-Fi 7 routers like the Archer BE3600 and the Asus RT-BE88U top out at around 1,100 to 1,200 Mbps on the 5 GHz band at close range in our testing.

The TP-Link Archer GE800 is a tri-band gaming router, and we recorded up to 1,830 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 2,830 Mbps on the 6 GHz band. The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro is a quad-band router (it features two 6 GHz channels), which achieved 1,120 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 2,410 Mbps on the 6 GHz band.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

However, the fastest Wi-Fi 7 router we’ve tested is the Asus RT-BE96U. With that router, you’re looking at throughput of over 3 Gbps. That’s more than enough to satisfy a consumer internet service like Google Fiber, which offers a 3 Gbps symmetrical plan.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you have fiber, these multi-gigabit speeds that high-end Wi-Fi 7 routers provide are essential to ensuring you get the most out of your connection. Juan J. Guerrero, Senior Technical Marketing Manager for Asus North America, told us in late 2023, “Consider that Wi-Fi speeds degrade over the range, unlike Ethernet. Having a higher level of bandwidth affords a superior experience for an increased number of devices demanding high bitrate transmission. The number of these devices in households is only increasing (smart cameras, phones, laptops, persistent displays etc.).

“An example would be that you can have throughput of 1000 Mbps at 10ft but, at 75ft, 200Mbps, and if you have a 1 Gbps connection, comparing this to your ISP bandwidth if [you have] a common 1 Gbps rating, then you cannot fully realize your ISP-supplied bandwidth.”

Wrapping things up

We’re approaching the point in Wi-Fi 7's lifecycle where router prices are becoming more affordable, and the number of client devices supporting the standard is increasing. If you’re setting up a new Wi-Fi network, there are enough options available (at a wide range of price points) that it doesn’t make much sense to choose anything other than a Wi-Fi 7 router to best “futureproof” your network for further expansion.

If you already have an established Wi-Fi 6E network, there’s not much reason to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 unless you want the newest hardware on the market. If you have a WI-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 router, you don’t need to rush out and buy a Wi-Fi 7 router unless it’s struggling to keep up with your network demands. If your router is the bottleneck for your internet connection or if you just need more bandwidth to accommodate a growing number of wireless devices, it might be worth thinking about an upgrade. Luckily, the barrier to entry is relatively low with today’s Wi-Fi 7 routers.