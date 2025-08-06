MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Now that Wi-Fi 7 has been around for a while, is it worth upgrading?

Wi-Fi 7 availability has ballooned in the past year, but is it worth upgrading your older networking gear?

In late 2023, we were just getting a feel for Wi-Fi 7 and what the next-generation wireless standard could deliver. At the time, the hardware was relatively new and wet behind the ears, and few hardware options were available.

Wi-Fi-6

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 7

IEEE Standard

802.11ax

802.11ax

802.11be

Wireless Bands

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz

Max Channel Bandwidth

160 Hz

160 Hz

320 Hz

Maximum Spatial Streams

8

8

16

Maximum Bandwidth per Stream

1200 Mbps

1200 Mbps

2400 Mbps

Theoretical Maximum Data Rate

9.6 Gbps

9.6 Gbps

46 Gbps

Advanced Modulation

1024 QAM

1024 QAM

4K QAM

Wi-Fi 7 (Dual-band)

Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-band)

Wi-Fi 7 (Quad-band)

Wireless Bands

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz

2.4 GHz, 5 GHz-1, 5 GHz-2, 6 GHz

or 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz-1, 6 GHz-2

Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.