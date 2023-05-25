Acer’s Swift Edge 16 Uses Ryzen 7040, Supports Wi-Fi 7

Ahead of Computex, Acer is dropping two new laptops: an AMD-powered productivity machine and a 16-inch gaming laptop with Intel and Nvidia chips.



The Acer Swift Edge 16 uses AMD's Ryzen 7040 series chips, and Acer claims that it will support Wi-Fi 7, making it one of the first laptops we've seen to do so. The North American configuration will use the Ryzen 7 7840U with Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCie Gen 4 SSD. Some other markets may see the Ryzen 5 7640U and different amounts of RAM or storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Swift Edge 16 (North American Configuration) CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Graphics AMD Radeon 780M (integrated) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 16-inch, 3200 x 2000 OLED display, 120 Hz True Black HDR 500 Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Wi-Fi 7 compatible), Bluetooth 5.1 or above Price $1,299.99 Release Date July 2023

Acer's panel is a 16-inch, 16:10 OLED display with a 3200 x 200 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and True Black HDR 500 certification. Acer is claiming up to 400 nits of brightness.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer's spec sheet shows that there's an "Intel Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN" on board that is "Wi-Fi 7 compatible," including the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. The company says it will allow for speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, multi-link for fast wireless connections and latency under 2 ms.

These AMD chips feature Ryzen AI using its XDNA architecture (though not all 7040-series processors do), which Acer says will help its laptops improve the quality of video calls. The webcam is a 1440p camera that Acer says supports gaze correction, background blur and auto-frame. The laptop will also have a Microsoft Pluton security processor on board.



Ports will include two USB Type-A ports, a pair of USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader.

The Swift Edge 16 will launch in July, starting at $1,299.99.



On the gaming side, Acer is announcing the Predator Triton 16, which it pitches as being for both gaming and work. To be fair, with its all-silver look, it's not particularly garish. For some, the only sign of its gaming intentions will be the RGB keyboard.

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is using the "latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors," up to a Core i9 "supported by a new hybrid core architecture with a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency." Acer hasn't specified which one, so it could be something unannounced, but that turbo frequency matches the listed spec for the i9-13900HX. The CPU will be paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage in RAID 0.



The gaming laptop also sports a 16-inch, 16:10 screen, but this one is a 2560 x 1600 IPS panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate and a claimed 500 nits peak brightness. For wireless, this laptop is using Intel's Killer DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6E.



Ports on the Predator include Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader. The laptop will launch in North America in September starting at $1,799.99.