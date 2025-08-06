MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

How ARM is working its way into PCs and data centers — inside the products and trends behind the hype

Features
By published

Can Arm stick the landing to make good on its lofty goals?

The Arm office in Munich, Germany

(Image credit: Arm)

Arm is a company that has existed on the periphery of wholesale dominance for decades. ARM intellectual property has been a part of over 90% of all mobile phones shipped since 2005, currently holding a market share of over 99%, boasting over 250 billion Arm chips shipped since the company's inception. The world’s fastest supercomputer from 2020 to 2022, Fugaku, also ran on ARM CPU cores. The world’s top companies, including Amazon, Google, and Nvidia, have close partnerships with the company and its tech.

TOPICS
Sunny Grimm
Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.