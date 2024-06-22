Snapdragon X Elite laptops last 15+ hours on our battery test, but Intel systems not that far behind

We're in the middle of testing a number of Windows laptops with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite CPUs inside. This is a major moment in PC history, because Microsoft is pushing this new generation of computers so hard, calling them Copilot+ PCs and giving them exclusive features that Intel and AMD-powered laptops won't get for months.

Microsoft and Qualcomm have tried to make Windows on Arm laptops a successful part of the PC market for many years now and it has never worked out for a variety of reasons we could spend a whole article on -- compatibility issues, mediocre performance and high prices. Snapdragon Elite X systems promise to deliver really strong AI performance, run most Windows apps well and last all-day on a charge. So what about that last one?

To find out just how long the various Copilot+ PCs can go unplugged, we ran our battery test, which involves surfing the web over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, on four different laptops with Snapdragon Elite X chips. We then compared the results to those we have gotten using the same test on Intel Meteor Lake or Apple M2 / M3 laptops of recent vintage.

Let's have a look at the Snapdragon laptops first:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Battery Life (hh:mm) Screen Size and Res Battery Microsoft Surface Pro 12:14 13-inch, 2880 x 1920, OLED 53 Whr Surface Laptop 13.8 15:37 13.8-inch, 2304 x 1536 54 Whr Surface Laptop 15 14:29 15-inch, 2496 x 1664 66 Whr HP Omnibook X 15:48 14-inch, 2240 x 1400 59 Whr

So we're seeing 12 hours on Surface Pro 2-in-1 and 14.5 to 15.5 hours on the three laptops. The Surface Pro is really at the bottom of this pack, perhaps because its OLED screen gulps power or perhaps it just has other components that require more juice than the traditional laptops on this list.

Incidentally, this 2024 Surface Pro has almost identical battery life to the Surface Pro 9 from a couple of years ago. Powered by an earlier Arm chip, the Microsoft SQ3, that 2-in-1 endured for 11 hours and 50 minutes on our test.

While 14 to 15 hours of battery life for the laptops is really good, it only exceeds the longest-lasting x86 laptops we (or our colleagues) have tested in recent years. And it still falls behind the current crop of MacBooks.

As you can see in the table below, the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 lasted longer than 17 hours on our test. Of course, it helps Apple that these laptops have humongous 70 and 100 Whr batteries. None of the Copilot+ PCs we tested has more than a 66 Whr battery with most under 60 Whr. So, perhaps with a battery capacity similar to the MacBook Pro's, the Snapdragon laptops would top the list.

None of the laptops with Intel CPUs that we or our colleagues at Laptop Mag (who use our same test) benchmarked in the last year exceeded 14 hours of battery life. However, there were several systems that had 10+ hours of endurance and a few that got 12+.

For example, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) and its Intel Core i7-1335U CPU went for 13 hours and 45 minutes on our test. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Core Ultra 7 155H, one of the best Ultrabooks, managed 12 hours and 21 minutes, partly on the strength of its 75 Whr battery. Unfortunately, the newer, 12th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon didn't crack 10 hours, but it's possible that the high-res, 120 Hz panel on our review unit hurt its chances.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Battery (hh:mm) CPU Screen Battery Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 17:16 M3 14.2-inch, 3024 x 1964 70 Whr Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 17:11 M3 Max 16.2-inch, 3456 x 2234 100 Whr Apple MacBook Air 14:48 M2 15.3-inch, 2880 x 1884 66.5 Whr Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) 13:45 Core i7-1335U 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 57 Whr MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo 13:04 Core Ultra 7 155H 16-inch OLED 3,840x2,400 99.9 Whr HP Elite Dragonfly G4 12:44 Intel Core i7-1365U 13.5-inch, 1920 x 1280 68 Whr Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 12:21 Core Ultra 7 155H 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 75 Whr Microsoft Surface Pro 9 11:50 Microsoft SQ3 13-inch, 2880 x 1920 47.7 Whr Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i 11:37 Core Ultra 5 125H 16-inch, 2560 x 1600 84 Whr Lenovo Yoga 7i 11:24 Core Ultra 5 125U 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 Row 9 - Cell 4 HP Spectre x360 14 11:01 Core Ultra 7 155H 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 68 Whr Dell XPS 16 10:44 Core Ultra 7 155H 16.4-inch, 3840 x 2400 99.5 Whr Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) 9:14 Core Ultra 7 155H 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 57 Whr

So, ultimately, it seems like you can expect maybe 2 to 4 hours more endurance on a Snapdragon-powered laptop than on one of the longest-lasting Intel systems. That's a huge convenience, but it's not a game-changer.

Ultimately, 14 or 15 hours of battery life is likely to get you through one, fairly-long workday. When you pump up the brightness and do more demanding tasks than we do in our battery test, the endurance will shrink by a few hours. Truly game-changing battery life would be enough to last you through two full workdays without even thinking about charging. That would probably be 18 to 20 hours of endurance on our tests.

I'd like to be able to take my laptop to the airport, use it to work at the gate for 2 hours before boarding, board a 15-hour flight to Taiwan where I also use it most of the time. Then I'd like to use it for several hours after I land while I'm sitting around the hotel lobby waiting for check in time.

But let's also get real. In 2024, most of those locations have power outlets, including the plane. Unless you're out doors camping or in the park, you can usually find a place to plug in. At that point, do you need more than 10 to 12 hours of endurance? And, if so, is another 3 hours enough of a delta to affect your buying decision?