Copilot+ PCs: all we know about the AI-ready laptops and exclusive Windows features

Microsoft has announced a bold new direction for its laptops, based primarily on enabling bleeding-edge AI performance. Copilot+ PCs are Microsoft's new badge for approved AI-ready PCs, which so far only includes laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors.

Efficiency, value, and a shiny new button on the keyboard are Microsoft's hallmarks for this new wave of computing, shooting to make AI PCs a real, substantive endeavor, and to give Windows on Arm its day in the sun. As was rumored, Microsoft is putting its Copilot AI on computers locally. Here's all we know from Microsoft's Copilot+ PC press conference and all that's come before.

Copilot+ PCs at a Glance

40+ TOPs

Contain NPU alongside CPU and GPU

Only on Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or Plus PCs, for now

Laptops only, no desktop plans

Releases from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Surface

Pre-orders available now, shipping from June 18th

Starting at $999

Copilot assistant with dedicated keyboard key

Unique features: Recall, Cocreate, Live Captions w/ translation, app-specific experiences

Copilot+ PC Specifications

To be considered a Copilot+ PC, a PC must have at least 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and crucially an on-board NPU (neural processing unit) that's capable of 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second). NPUs are different types of computing core that are separate from CPUs and GPUs and based exclusively around performing AI computations much more efficiently than GPUs.

Microsoft is also focusing exclusively on laptops with the Copilot+ PC branding. NPUs are a key part of the Copilot+ PC identity and no desktop processors containing NPUs yet exist. Microsoft has said in the past that its 40 TOPS benchmark must be met on NPU rather than with a GPU for the efficiency and power-savings on laptops, and declined to mention desktops in any way at its initial press conference, so Copilot+ is only for laptops now.

For now, the only mobile processor on the market with an NPU fast enough to meet Microsoft's muster is the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus, releasing for the first time in Copilot+ PCs. The Snapdragon X chips are built on Qualcomm's new Oryon cores, and promise elite performance. Snapdragon X Elite will have 12 cores running up to 3.8 GHz, or up to 4.3 GHz using single- and dual-core boost. The Snapdragon X Plus has a 10-core CPU, running up to 3.4 GHz on all cores. The GPU is a Qualcomm Adreno that promises up to 4.6 TFLOPS, and the NPU, dubbed Hexagon, is rated for 45 TOPS.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed that the first wave of Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Elite are 58 percent faster than Apple’s new MacBook Air with M3 processor. But of course, as is often the case with these kinds of claims, specific details about where and how these PCs are faster than MacBooks are lacking.

Coplilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm, Intel and AMD

All first-wave Copilot+ PCs will launch with Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus inside, notable because of their uniqueness as Arm processors. Qualcomm's closest current competition is AMD's Ryzen Hawk Point platform, with its NPU sporting 16 TOPS, and Intel's Meteor Lake NPU running 10 TOPS. Microsoft has left its two largest processor partners in the dust with Copilot+'s first-wave, but its event made it clear that both Intel and AMD have x86 processors in the pipeline that will exceed the 40 TOPS benchmark and join the Copilot+ family in the future. Even with this, however, Windows seems to be moving even further away from x86 and towards Arm64-based processors.

The Arm instruction set architecture (ISA) has rarely been seen on Windows, with early attempts costing the company large amounts of money, while more recent ventures have seemingly been more successful. But the Windows team has seemingly made significant efforts in recent months investing in it in preparation for Snapdragon X. Arm is the instruction set used for Apple's M-series silicon, and is preferred by many over x86 — the ISA that all Intel and AMD consumer processors run on — in portable computing due to its high efficiency and low power.

Qualcomm is currently the biggest and only name in Windows-based Arm computers, but this is due to change soon; Arm execs are declaring that multiple vendors are making chips for desktop and laptop PCs in the wake of Qualcomm's trailblazing.

Copilot+ PC Laptops

At launch, seven manufacturers will release Copilot+ PCs, including Microsoft itself. The laptops start at between $999 to $1,699, with some able to be optioned up to $2,499 and beyond. Most will launch together on June 18th, with some OEMs and models holding back until later.

Acer : The Swift 14 AI will release with X Plus and X Elite variants, and come with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage. The Swift 14 AI will start at $1,099 and launch in July in North America.

: The Swift 14 AI will release with X Plus and X Elite variants, and come with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage. The Swift 14 AI will start at $1,099 and launch in July in North America. Asus : The ASUS Vivobook S15 will only release with an X Elite chip, starting at 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Starting at $1,299.

: The ASUS Vivobook S15 will only release with an X Elite chip, starting at 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Starting at $1,299. Dell : Dell will offer 5 Copilot+ PCs: the XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455. The XPS 13 will be based on the X Elite chip and have a maximum 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, with the Inspiron models based on the X Plus and the Latitude business models going back up to X Elite. The XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus are set to cost $1,299 and $1,099 respectively when they release with the rest of Copilot+, while the Inspiron 14 and Latitudes' releases are TBA.

: Dell will offer 5 Copilot+ PCs: the XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455, and Latitude 5455. The XPS 13 will be based on the X Elite chip and have a maximum 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, with the Inspiron models based on the X Plus and the Latitude business models going back up to X Elite. The XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus are set to cost $1,299 and $1,099 respectively when they release with the rest of Copilot+, while the Inspiron 14 and Latitudes' releases are TBA. HP : HP's two offerings are the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC. Both are based on the Snapdragon X Elite and share a 14" 2.2K display. The OmniBook has customizable specs, with 16 to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB storage, while the EliteBook will be fixed at 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The OmniBook starts at $1,199, with the EliteBook running $1,699; both will ship on June 18th.

: HP's two offerings are the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC. Both are based on the Snapdragon X Elite and share a 14" 2.2K display. The OmniBook has customizable specs, with 16 to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB storage, while the EliteBook will be fixed at 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The OmniBook starts at $1,199, with the EliteBook running $1,699; both will ship on June 18th. Lenovo : Lenovo also has two products, the Yoga Slim 7x for consumers and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for commercial use. The Yoga Slim 7x is notable for its great screen -- a 14.5” 3K OLED Touch display -- while the ThinkPad has the greatest specs: up to 64GB RAM. The pair will launch on June 18th starting at $1,199 and $1,699 respectively.

: Lenovo also has two products, the Yoga Slim 7x for consumers and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for commercial use. The Yoga Slim 7x is notable for its great screen -- a 14.5” 3K OLED Touch display -- while the ThinkPad has the greatest specs: up to 64GB RAM. The pair will launch on June 18th starting at $1,199 and $1,699 respectively. Samsung : Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge will launch in two form factors, 14-inch and 16-inch. The pair will both have a 2880x1800 120Hz AMOLED touch screen, on paper the best of the starting Copilot+ family. The storage and memory are non-upgradable but the 16-inch will have two variants of the Elite X to choose from. Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge will launch at $1,349 and $1,449.

: Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge will launch in two form factors, 14-inch and 16-inch. The pair will both have a 2880x1800 120Hz AMOLED touch screen, on paper the best of the starting Copilot+ family. The storage and memory are non-upgradable but the 16-inch will have two variants of the Elite X to choose from. Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge will launch at $1,349 and $1,449. Microsoft Surface: Microsoft's twin offerings from Surface are the new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, the cheapest possible ways to access Copilot+. The Laptop will have 13.8 and 15-inch displays to choose from, and a choice between the X Elite or X Plus processor. The Pro will only have the one form factor but will also offer the choice between X Plus or X Elite. Both start at 16GB RAM/512GB storage and will start at $999, though the Surface Laptop can be outfitted up to $2,499. The pair will launch on June 18th. Here's our hands-on first impressions from the launch event.

Copilot+ PC Unique Features

Copilot+ PCs have a few new tricks to offer to set them apart as AI PCs. Their primary accomplishment is running Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant locally; all currently available PCs that can run Copilot do so through the cloud. The AI is activated with the Copilot key, which can only be re-mapped with third-party programs. Copilot+ brings with it a host of interesting features, including Recall and Cocreate.

Recall is a snapshot feature for Copilot+ PCs that remembers your work as you go, taking snapshots of applications and screens and remembering everything you've seen in case you forget where you saw it. Users can scrub on a timeline of the PC's recorded history, or search for keywords to find lost information or files. For safety, Recall can be disabled for certain applications and programs, or paused, but likely not disabled, as it is integrated into the OS on Copilot+ devices.

Cocreate is an AI imaging tool that attempts to AI-upgrade your art as you draw it, with varying levels of "imagination." From subtly adding shadows or reflections to a beach scene drawn in Paint, to fully Van Gogh-ifying your hand-drawn giraffe, Cocreate attempts to help out artists or artist-wannabes natively. With much fervor around AI art in particular, adding this tool is an interesting statement by Microsoft.

Windows Studio Effects is a series of webcam filters that allow you to blur your background or add special effects to any program that accesses your camera. This is not unlike Nvidia Broadcast or XSplit Vcam.

Microsoft also showed off new updates to Live Captions, which allow it to translate live, attempting to one-up OpenAI's latest GPT-4o update and its live vocal translation. Creative apps like Adobe and DaVinci Resolve are including built-in AI upgrades that Copilot+ can make use of. And of course, the Copilot tool provides AI-powered web searches, AI-powered file searches, and other such tools which we've previously outlined here.



We'll update this page once we learn more about Copilot+ PCs and get more hands-on time with their new features. Whether this is going to revolutionize the portable PC world the way Microsoft and Qualcomm hope is still up for debate. But either way, this is clearly one of the biggest shakeups in the Windows world in the last several years.

