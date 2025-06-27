Windows Blue screen of death axed after 40 years, but BSOD still remains — will be replaced by new black Windows 11 'unexpected restart screen'
Say hello to the new black screen of death.
In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft revealed a new black version of its iconic “blue screen of death” (BSOD), known for appearing after unexpected system crashes on Windows computers. The new BSOD will look much more like the black screen you see during a Windows update and will also list the stop code and fault system driver, details that weren’t always visible before. Much to the dismay of many, however, the iconic sad emoticon face will be retiring.
This move isn’t just a cosmetic change, but comes as part of Microsoft’s “Windows Resiliency Initiative (WRI),” a broader effort to improve the resiliency of Microsoft’s products following last year’s CrowdStrike incident, which left more than 8 million Windows machines and digital boards across the world with frowny faces.
Microsoft touted the updates as an “easier” and “faster” way to recover from restarts, stating that it is “streamlining the unexpected restart experience.” David Weston, Microsoft's vice president of enterprise and OS security, explained the change to The Verge, saying, “This is really an attempt at clarity and providing better information, and allowing us and customers to really get to the core of the issue so we can fix it faster.”
Arriving later this summer alongside a host of new features
Microsoft will roll out this new BSOD design in an update to Windows 11 “later this summer” and also plans to update the user interface to match the Windows 11 design. A new Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) feature will also arrive alongside it, designed to quickly restore machines that can’t boot.
Apart from that, Microsoft also plans to introduce features like Connected Cache to help save internet bandwidth. Universal Print lets users release their print requests from anywhere in the organization to any authorized printer. A new hotpatch update, which automatically installs important Windows security updates once a month without requiring a restart. And Windows 365 Reserve, which provides users access to a temporary, pre-configured Cloud PC.
That being said, users on older Windows 10 systems will still be greeted with the familiar frowning face emoji, white text on a blue background, and a QR code. Whether that's a fair trade-off for missing out on feature updates and security patches is up for debate.
I have a BSOD two weeks ago,
absolute no information, not even a stopcode, just text saying "a critical service could't start".
Had to Reinstall Windows 11 to get it to work again.
And yes, NT 3.1, 3.5(1) and NT4 had white-on-blue text messages, which might have been a bit useful, had there been smartphone cameras or any other way to preserve their content.
If storage was still available after the crash, you could get crash data from a dump or the event log, but quite frankly I don't remember it being very helpful, ever.
But that could have been because you actually didn't see them all that often, unless there was something wrong with the hardware. And then what they said would be rather random.
There was a certain period in the NT 3.51 to NT 4.0 transition, especially with terminal servers, where the fact that device drivers had been moved into ring 0, caused issues because multi-processor machines became a thing at the same time and a lot of these drivers (mostly printers) were not thread safe.
But even then the error messages didn't really help identify the cause.
To be honest, the background color of these messages is about the least important or useful things to change or talk about: I really just don't want to see them, ever.
And thankfully, I very rarely do. And typically only, because I've let myself be tempted into some overclocking or undervolting, even if I knew better.
Releasing busted and affixing bandages after the fact is the new normal.
<cynicalgrump> As for the new Black Screen of Death, the colour blue likely requires too much storage space that is better used by Recall to store your personal information in as insecure a fashion as possible </cynicalgrump>