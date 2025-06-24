Microsoft fixes Windows Vista boot sound bug in latest Windows 11 Insider Build — adds Recall Homepage and customizable system indicators

Microsoft has announced the release of a new Windows 11 Insider Build, which includes a fix for the recently reported bug that caused the Windows Vista startup sound to play during boot, rather than the standard Windows 11 sound. This particular issue was spotted earlier this month when X/Twitter user Xeno (@XenoPanther) noticed the nostalgic Vista-era sound in a previously released Insider Build. Soon after, a Microsoft executive admitted that it was indeed an actual bug and not a special feature of the update.

The newly released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5661 (KB5060838) also includes new feature updates and improvements. One of the most notable additions is the introduction of the Recall Homepage for Copilot+ PCs. According to Microsoft, this feature is meant to make Recall more personalized as it provides a centralized view of your recent activity and top-used content. Users will now see their most recent snapshots captured by Recall, as well as a view of the top three applications and websites a user has spent the most time on in the past 24 hours.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Another important change is the new setting for system hardware indicators, including those for volume and brightness. This will allow users to reposition where these indicators appear on their screens, giving them more control over the on-screen UI experience. To change the position, users will need to head over to Settings > System > Notifications and use the drop-down to change the position of the on-screen indicators.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In addition to the new features, the latest build includes bug fixes aimed at improving system stability and functionality. These include a fix for an bug that caused the File Explorer Home to display only a single folder, as well as a fix for an underlying problem that led to a performance drop when navigating through the File Explorer. The build also includes several general fixes, including a broken option to reset a PC under Settings > System > Recovery, a bug that caused certain KVM virtual machines to fail booting with an “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” error, and a problem that led to repeated "KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE" error for a limited number of Dev Channel Insiders.

Keep in mind that these features and fixes are currently available only to Windows Insiders. It may take several weeks or even months before they roll out to the general public. Since this is a Preview Build, some of the changes and additions may or may not make it into the final Windows Update.

