Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 26100.3025 (KB5050094) via the Release Preview Channel, enabling Insiders to install and try out these fixes before a general update. According to the Windows Blog, the fixes and new features are separated into two updates: gradual and normal roll out. Windows 11 24H2 has been plagued with several bugs and issues, such as glitches with some Ubisoft games, a bug that blocks security updates, and an undeletable 8.63GB cache. Thankfully, the company is continually releasing updates to fix bugs, but we hope that the new update does not introduce new issues that will need to be addressed further down the line.

The biggest fix that comes as part of the normal rollout is the HDR issue. This is an issue where your screen appears oversaturated when using Auto HDR on some game titles. On the other hand, the mouse stuttering issue, even when your system is idle, is slated for gradual release. This fix also encompasses other mouse issues. For example when pointer trails cause the cursor to disappear and be replaced by a black box. It also includes a fix to the Task Manager app which takes too long to close after you hit the close icon.

Aside from bug fixes, Microsoft also introduced a couple of new features. Improved taskbar previews and animations, a shortcut to shared items in File Explorer (as long as you use a Microsoft Account or Microsoft Entra ID to sign in to Windows), and the addition of a 6GHz connection option to Windows Mobile Hotspot. Note that the last feature still requires hardware that supports 6GHz hotspot, not just 6GHz Wi-Fi.

Note that these fixes and features are limited to Windows Insiders, and you still must wait a few weeks or perhaps months before these get released for the general public. Furthermore, given that this is just a Release Preview, there’s still a chance that some of these might not be made on the Windows Updates that are delivered to everyone.

Microsoft says that Windows 11 24H2 is a “full operating system (OS) swap”, which is probably why it has a lot of teething problems. Although it might seem visually and functionally the same as earlier versions of Windows 11, the company’s drive “to deliver transformational AI experiences” might have required a complete overhaul of the underlying code.