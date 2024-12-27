Microsoft has issued a warning regarding potential issues when installing Windows 11 version 24H2 using physical media such as CDs or USB flash drives. The problem arises when the installation media includes security updates released between October 8 and November 12, 2024. In such cases, the operating system may not accept further security updates post-installation.

This issue does not affect systems that receive updates directly through Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog. Additionally, installations using the latest December 2024 security update are not impacted. To avoid this problem, Microsoft recommends creating new installation media that incorporates the December 2024 security update, released on December 10. This ensures that the system can receive future security updates without hindrance.

Users who have already installed Windows 11, version 24H2, using media containing the October or November updates should take immediate action to update their systems. Applying the December 2024 security update via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog will resolve the issue and restore the system's ability to accept future security updates.

This advisory highlights the importance of using up-to-date installation media when deploying operating systems, especially in environments that rely on physical media for installations. Ensuring that installation tools include the latest security updates is crucial to maintaining system integrity and receiving ongoing support.

Microsoft also said that it is actively working on a permanent solution to prevent such issues in the future. In the meantime, users are advised to follow the recommended steps to ensure their systems remain secure and capable of receiving necessary updates.

Ever since the release of Windows 11 version 24H2, several issues have plagued the OS during the course of 2024. There was an issue where the Disk Cleanup tool was incorrectly showing 8.63GB of removable update cache under "Windows Update Cleanup." There was also a speaker volume spike issue where users reported sudden volume increases to maximum levels, particularly when using external DACs like the Creative Sound BlasterX G6.

Keeping Windows 11 updated is essential for maintaining system security, stability, and performance. Microsoft regularly releases updates to address vulnerabilities that could be exploited by cyber threats, ensuring robust protection against malware and hacking attempts. Updates also include bug fixes to resolve known issues, enhancing the system's reliability and preventing potential disruptions during use.