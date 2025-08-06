MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

The U.S. and China are engaged in a race over chip development — both countries are racing to build infrastructure

Both superpowers are building up chip development capabilities while trying to reduce dependencies upon one another.

China and the US chess board

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The U.S. and China are locked in an unprecedented race over semiconductor technology, driven by national security concerns, economic competitiveness, and the belief that control of advanced chips will determine global leadership in the decades ahead. Chips are the foundation of everything from smartphones and data centers to fighter jets and the energy grid, as well as powering the AI tech both Washington and Beijing see as critical for future military and economic power.

