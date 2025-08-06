MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Inside the future of 3D NAND: The roadmap to 500 layers

By 2027, 4800 MT/s speeds and 500-layer stacks could be a reality

(Image credit: Micron)

Decades of evolution have made NAND flash memory both cheap and incredibly sophisticated. No matter what modern device you pick up, the likelihood is that it will use some kind of NAND, which has become ubiquitous in both consumer products and data centers. If you cast your mind back several decades, NAND was expensive, despite its capability to be faster than spinning disks. As the technology has matured, its use has grown exponentially. But what's next?

NAND Flash roadmap (2023 - 2027) — Data compiled by Tom's Hardware Premium

Manufacturer

Date

Product

Type

Layers

Speed

Capacity

Kioxia / Western Digital

2023 H1

BiCS 6T

TLC

162

2400 MT/s

-

Micron

2023 H1

B58

QLC

232

2400 MT/s

-

SK hynix

2023 H1

V7Q

QLC

176

2000 MT/s

-

YMTC

2023 H1

X3-9060

TLC

-

2400 MT/s

-

Kioxia / Western Digital

2023 H2

BiCS 6Q

QLC

162

2400 MT/s

-

Samsung

2023 H2

V8T

TLC

236

2400 MT/s

-

Samsung

2023 H2

V7Q

QLC

176

2000 MT/s

-

SK hynix

2023 H2

V8T

TLC

238

2400 MT/s

-

YMTC

2023 H2

X3-6070

QLC

-

2400 MT/s

-

Micron

2024 H1

N58

QLC

232

2400 MT/s

-

YMTC

2024 H1

X4-9060

TLC

128

3600 MT/s

-

Kioxia / Western Digital

2024 H2

BiCS 8T

TLC

218 - 232

3600 MT/s

-

Micron

2024 H2

B68S

TLC

276

3600 MT/s

-

Samsung

2024 H2

V9T

TLC

286

3000 MT/s

-

YMTC

2024 H2

X3-9070

TLC

232

3600 MT/s

-

Samsung

2025 H1

V9Q

QLC

286

3600 MT/s

1 Tb

SK hynix

2025 H1

V9T

TLC

321

2400 MT/s

-

YMTC

2025 H1

X4-6080

QLC

-

3600 MT/s

-

Kioxia / Western Digital

2025 H2

BiCS 8Q

QLC

232

3600 MT/s

1Tb

Micron

2025 H2

N69

QLC

-

3600 MT/s

-

SK hynix

2025 H2

V9T

QLC

321

3600 MT/s

-

SK hynix

2025 H2

V9Q

QLC

-

3200 MT/s

2 Tb

Kioxia / Western Digital

2026 H1

BiCS 8Q

QLC

232

3600 MT/s

2 Tb

YMTC

2026 H1

X5-9080

QLC

-

4800 MT/s

-

Samsung

2026 H2

V9Q

QLC

286L

3600 MT/s

2 Tb

YMTC

2026 H2

X5-6080

QLC

-

4800 MT/s

-

Kioxia / Western Digital

2027 H1

BiCS 9T

TLC

>300

4800 MT/s

-

Micron

2027 H1

B78

TLC

-

4800 MT/s

-

Samsung

2027 H1

V10T

TLC

>400

4800 MT/s

-

SK hynix

2027 H1

V10T

TLC

500

4800 MT/s

-

SK hynix

2027 H1

V10Q

QLC

500

4800 MT/s

-

YMTC

2027 H1

X5-9070

TLC

-

4800 MT/s

1 Tb

Micron

2027 H2

N79

QLC

-

4800 MT/s

-

Samsung

2027 H2

V11T

TLC

-

4800 MT/s

-

Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.