Samsung's roomy and speedy 4TB 990 Evo Plus SSD returns to its lowest-ever price of $229 at Newegg

You can find today's deal at Newegg, where the Samsung 990 Evo Plus is now $229.99. This matches the previous all-time low price point set in the recent Amazon Prime Day sales. If you make use of a $30 discount code SSSEU2896 at the checkout, you can reduce the $259.99 list price to today's deal price.

Samsung's discount makes the 990 EVO Plus 4TB one of the best bargains in the 4TB M.2 space. Similar 4TB options in the same price range mostly have lesser performance, with some SSDs featuring slow QLC flash memory. The 990 EVO Plus 4TB's discount also brings the drive into parity with newer 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD pricing. Lacking the new Gen 5 speeds, but doubling the storage capacity.

The 990 Evo Plus employs Samsung's proprietary 5nm-based Piccolo controller, which can be used in PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2 configurations, depending on your setup. The drive uses 236-layer (V8) TLC V-NAND but is DRAM-less and instead focuses on HMB to compensate. The 990 Evo Plus performs well, has reasonable all-around performance, and is quite power efficient whilst still achieving sequential read and write speeds of 7,250/6,300 MB/s. The random reads and writes, too, stand at an impressive 1,050K IOPS and 1,400K, respectively.

Save 30% Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD 4TB: was $327 now $229 at Newegg Save $30 when you use code SSSEU2896 at checkout. The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is an interesting drive with PCIe behavior that crosses the borders between Gen 4.0 and Gen 5.0. Use 4 lanes in PCIe Gen 4x4, or 2 pipelines in Gen 5x2 on a newer PCIe Gen 5.0 device. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,250/7,250 MB/s. This is a single-sided SSD drive, so perfect for installing in smaller spaces such as a laptop.

For gaming, the Samsung 990 EVO Plus competes with the best PCIe 4.0 drives, and in our benchmarking tests using 3DMark finishes mid-table or slightly above. Each round of tests involved stress-testing the drive based on standard gaming activities such as loading games, saving progress, installing game files, and recording gameplay video streams.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're PC or PlayStation 5 is constantly running out of space to install your game library, this is a good way of instantly expanding your capacity. Having up to 4TB of space means you can install the very latest AAA titles, without having to sweat about having to install another game to make room.

