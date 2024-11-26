x86 reigns supreme as Snapdragon X Elite chips captured just 0.8% of the market with 720,000 units sold in Q3 2024 — Qualcomm misses out on rising AI PC sales with Intel and AMD taking charge

Despite Qualcomm's ambitions and high hopes to control over 50% of the Windows market in the next five years, recent statistics show that its first-gen X Elite offerings are failing to gain consumer traction. TechRadar reports that of all PCs sold in Q3 24, Qualcomm's chips powered 720,000 units - capturing just 0.8% of the entire market. In other words, one out of every 125 devices sold in the last quarter featured an X Elite processor, which pales in contrast to Intel, AMD, and even Apple on the Arm front.

Undoubtedly, AI PCs are on the rise, primarily because virtually every new processor comes equipped with a Copilot PC+ compliant NPU. Per the report, 13.3 million AI PCs were shipped in Q3 this year - a 20% increase compared to last quarter. For the uninitiated, this stat refers to PCs featuring an NPU-equipped processor, like Intel's Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake offerings, AMD's Phoenix, Hawk Point, and Strix Point series, and Qualcomm's X Elite SoCs.

Despite a 180% surge in X Elite sales from Q2 24 to Q3, Qualcomm's chips power less than 1.5% of Windows PCs. This lackluster reception is primarily due to unoptimized software or the lack thereof. For example, Microsoft's tardy release of an official Windows 11 ISO for Arm devices left early X Elite adopters in the cold for months. Additionally, Linux support isn't as robust as existing x86 alternatives; longer battery life isn't sufficient or incentivizing enough to drive adoption.

Qualcomm is preparing to launch budget X Elite laptops next year to somewhat alleviate this situation. On that note, the fruits of Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia are materializing—both in terms of high-stakes litigation and powerful mobile SoCs, namely, the Snapdragon 8 Elite designed using the Oryon 2 architecture. Rumors suggest that the X Elite's successor will jump directly to Oryon 3, aiming for a 2025 reveal/launch.

In any case, compatibility will always be an issue with these Arm SoCs (in Windows) - be it any chip maker. Apple's sheer market share and dominance compelled developers to write and optimize software for its silicon. Collaborating with Microsoft is vital for Qualcomm in this regard, however, it'd still have to compete with other x86 players in the Windows space; Intel and AMD.