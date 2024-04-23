AI PCs mesh new processing power from Intel's Meteor Lake, AMD's Ryzen 8040, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series directly with new features being built into Windows 11 (and someday Windows 12) to unlock AI for all. Someday, that is: We're only just at the dawn of the age of the AI PC today.

AMD was first to market, with Ryzen 7040 series, the first ever CPU to feature an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads. Hawk Point, the Ryzen 8040, is the company's current offering. Intel's flagship here is the Meteor Lake, announced in Dec. 2023 -- but look for the next-gen Lunar Lake chips later in 2024. And soon Qualcomm will power AI PCs thanks to its ARM-powered Snapdragon X chips, which will launch in laptops in mid-2024 -- at Computex, perhaps?