Asus investor slides highlight AI PCs
AI PCs mesh new processing power from Intel's Meteor Lake, AMD's Ryzen 8040, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series directly with new features being built into Windows 11 (and someday Windows 12) to unlock AI for all. Someday, that is: We're only just at the dawn of the age of the AI PC today.

AMD was first to market, with Ryzen 7040 series, the first ever CPU to feature an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads. Hawk Point, the Ryzen 8040, is the company's current offering. Intel's flagship here is the Meteor Lake, announced in Dec. 2023 -- but look for the next-gen Lunar Lake chips later in 2024. And soon Qualcomm will power AI PCs thanks to its ARM-powered Snapdragon X chips, which will launch in laptops in mid-2024 -- at Computex, perhaps?

Meteor Lake: Intel's newest offer 3D packaging, Intel's largest architectural shift in 40 years. And they're the first mainstream chips to use silicon from a competing fab.

Snapdragon X Series: Qualcomm's hotly anticipated Arm based chips will launch in laptops in mid-2024 and promise blistering AI speed.

Hawk Point: The first to come with Ryzen 8000 branding, but the chips feature the same 5nm Zen 4 cores, RDNA 3 graphics, and XDNA AI engine as the existing 7040 “Phoenix” processors.

Domestic Laptop Market- India

Global PC shipments grew 3% in Q1 2024 says Counterpoint

By Roshan Ashraf Shaikh published

Figures are positive but less ebullient than those from IDC.

Intel logo

Intel says Lunar Lake will have 100+ TOPS of AI performance — meeting requirement for next-gen AI PCs

By Paul Alcorn published

At Vision 2024, Intel announced that its Lunar Lake processor, the company's next-gen laptop chip, provides 100+ TOPS of performance in AI workloads, with 45 of those TOPS coming from the NPU alone.

AI

Intel confirms Microsoft's Copilot AI will soon run locally on PCs, next-gen AI PCs require 40 TOPS of NPU performance

By Paul Alcorn published

Intel executives confirmed today that Microsoft's Copilot AI service will soon run locally on PCs and have a requirement for a minimum of 40 TOPS of NPU performance.

Intel logo

Intel shares Microsoft's new AI PC definition, has Core Ultra Meteor Lake NUC developer kits

By Paul Alcorn published

Intel announced it is launching new Meteor Lake developer kits and expanding its AI PC Acceleration Program with new options for ISVs and IHVs.

Official promo imagery of Microsoft's newest Surface laptops, posted to Twitter by Pavan Davuluri just days before he was announced as the new Windows + Devices Team lead.

Microsoft's newly-unified Windows and Surface Team gets a new head

By Christopher Harper published

Microsoft's newly-unified Windows and Surface Team will be headed up by Pavan Davuluri, previously the Corporate VP of Microsoft.

AMD at the Beijing AI PC Innovation Summit

A new generation of Ryzen processors codenamed 'Strix Point' will be released in 2024

By Mark Tyson published

At an event in China earlier today AMD shared its AI PC ecosystem plans confirming 'Strix Point' chips will combine the charms of Zen 5, RDNA 3+, and XDNA 2 processing.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 models

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptop will be available next week

By Mark Tyson published

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro, and Book 4 Pro 360 AI PCs will be available from Monday.

DDR5 memory modules

Microsoft sets 16GB default for RAM for AI PCs

By Mark Tyson published

Microsoft has a number of new minimum specification levels lined up for AI PCs, and sources indicate that Windows machines certified to run Copilot will need 16GB RAM and 40 TOPS compute performance.

Intel

Intel talks Meteor Lake: Dan Rogers is 'most excited' about battery life

By Andrew E. Freedman published

Intel's Dan Rogers sat down with Tom's Hardware to talk about Meteor Lake, new form factors, benchmarking AI PCs, and the new Core Ultra lineup nomenclature.

Intel

Windows 12 will launch in June 2024 with a slew of AI PCs: Report

By Mark Tyson published

Windows 12 will launch in June 2024, coinciding with a wave of AI PCs, according to a new report based on information gleaned from a recent tech exhibition in Taipei.

