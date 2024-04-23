AI PC
AI PCs mesh new processing power from Intel's Meteor Lake, AMD's Ryzen 8040, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series directly with new features being built into Windows 11 (and someday Windows 12) to unlock AI for all. Someday, that is: We're only just at the dawn of the age of the AI PC today.
AMD was first to market, with Ryzen 7040 series, the first ever CPU to feature an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads. Hawk Point, the Ryzen 8040, is the company's current offering. Intel's flagship here is the Meteor Lake, announced in Dec. 2023 -- but look for the next-gen Lunar Lake chips later in 2024. And soon Qualcomm will power AI PCs thanks to its ARM-powered Snapdragon X chips, which will launch in laptops in mid-2024 -- at Computex, perhaps?
Intel
Meteor Lake: Intel's newest offer 3D packaging, Intel's largest architectural shift in 40 years. And they're the first mainstream chips to use silicon from a competing fab.
Qualcomm
Snapdragon X Series: Qualcomm's hotly anticipated Arm based chips will launch in laptops in mid-2024 and promise blistering AI speed.
AMD
Hawk Point: The first to come with Ryzen 8000 branding, but the chips feature the same 5nm Zen 4 cores, RDNA 3 graphics, and XDNA AI engine as the existing 7040 “Phoenix” processors.
Latest about AI PC
Global PC shipments grew 3% in Q1 2024 says Counterpoint
By Roshan Ashraf Shaikh published
Figures are positive but less ebullient than those from IDC.
Intel says Lunar Lake will have 100+ TOPS of AI performance — meeting requirement for next-gen AI PCs
By Paul Alcorn published
At Vision 2024, Intel announced that its Lunar Lake processor, the company's next-gen laptop chip, provides 100+ TOPS of performance in AI workloads, with 45 of those TOPS coming from the NPU alone.
Intel confirms Microsoft's Copilot AI will soon run locally on PCs, next-gen AI PCs require 40 TOPS of NPU performance
By Paul Alcorn published
Intel executives confirmed today that Microsoft's Copilot AI service will soon run locally on PCs and have a requirement for a minimum of 40 TOPS of NPU performance.
Intel shares Microsoft's new AI PC definition, has Core Ultra Meteor Lake NUC developer kits
By Paul Alcorn published
Intel announced it is launching new Meteor Lake developer kits and expanding its AI PC Acceleration Program with new options for ISVs and IHVs.
Microsoft's newly-unified Windows and Surface Team gets a new head
By Christopher Harper published
Microsoft's newly-unified Windows and Surface Team will be headed up by Pavan Davuluri, previously the Corporate VP of Microsoft.
A new generation of Ryzen processors codenamed 'Strix Point' will be released in 2024
By Mark Tyson published
At an event in China earlier today AMD shared its AI PC ecosystem plans confirming 'Strix Point' chips will combine the charms of Zen 5, RDNA 3+, and XDNA 2 processing.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptop will be available next week
By Mark Tyson published
Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro, and Book 4 Pro 360 AI PCs will be available from Monday.
Microsoft sets 16GB default for RAM for AI PCs
By Mark Tyson published
Microsoft has a number of new minimum specification levels lined up for AI PCs, and sources indicate that Windows machines certified to run Copilot will need 16GB RAM and 40 TOPS compute performance.
Intel talks Meteor Lake: Dan Rogers is 'most excited' about battery life
By Andrew E. Freedman published
Intel's Dan Rogers sat down with Tom's Hardware to talk about Meteor Lake, new form factors, benchmarking AI PCs, and the new Core Ultra lineup nomenclature.
