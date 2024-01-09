Intel's Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs will arrive in 2024 - three times more AI performance for both GPU and NPU

Intel held the first of its two CES 2024 presentations today here in Las Vegas and announced that the company's Arrow Lake processors for desktop PCs and Lunar Lake for laptop PCs are coming to market in the second half of 2024. Intel's Michelle Johnston Holthaus, the EVP and GM of the Client Computing Group, said the company is already "in the deep and final stages" of the two new processors.

Arrow Lake will be an extension of the Intel Core Ultra architecture to high-performance desktop PCs for gaming. Holthaus said it will be the first gaming processor for the PC with AI capabilities. That's a claim AMD will surely dispute, given that it launched its own Ryzen chips with AI acceleration capabilities today.

Holthaus also announced that Lunar Lake would arrive this year for laptops. This new chip has a 'radically new low-power architecture and significant IPC improvements,' along with three times more AI performance on both the GPU and the NPU than Meteor Lake. These chips are shipping to Intel's partners now.

"Our execution on this product has been excellent, and I'm pleased to say that we're already shipping systems to partners. It's up and running. It's doing very well. And Lunar Lake is truly the next level AI performance for thin and light PCs," Holtahus said.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As you can see in the image above, Holthaus displayed the Lunar Lake chip to the crowd. We can see that this processor has one large die, which could be comprised of multiple tiles/chiplets, and two accompanying structures that appear to be on-package DRAM.

This design appears to be very similar to the chip we caught on a later-redacted Intle video earlier this year. You can see the shot of that chip below:

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel posted the above chip to a video, then removed it from public view -- but not before I downloaded a copy. We originally saw this chip and came to the conclusion that it was a Meteor Lake revision, but now it appears this could be Lunar Lake. Intel did pull the video from view quickly, so that is certainly a possibility.

We're here at the event and will run down more details. Stay tuned.