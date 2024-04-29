Ryzen 8000: The World's First CPU for AI PCs

Ryzen Pro
AMD's Phoenix line of Ryzen 8000 processors are the world’s first desktop CPUs with an integrated high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) engine to boost performance in AI workloads, beating Intel to the punch again — AMD was also the first x86 chipmaker to bring an NPU to laptops, helping advance and define the new concept of AI PCs.

AMD pairs this ‘XDNA’ AI accelerator with the powerful Zen 4 CPU microarchitecture and the RDNA 3 graphics engine to forge the flagship models, while two lower-tier models round out the stack, combining to create compelling lower-cost solutions for entry-level gaming and small form factor builds with Zen 4c cores. The new chips came to market on January 31.

Will AMD succeed? Will the AI PC take off? Tom's Hardware is your guide to this pivotal new innovation.

Latest about Ryzen 8000

AMD unveils Ryzen Pro 8000-series processors — Zen 4 and AI engines come to the commercial market

By Paul Alcorn published

AMD is the first with a Pro desktop PC chip with an NPU for AI workloads.

CPUs
AMD

AMD's Zen 5 Ryzen 9000-series looms — latest chipset drivers add support

By Anton Shilov published

Release notes for AMD's chipset driver V6.03.19.217 released by Asus contain mentions of Ryzen 9000 platform management framework.

CPUs
AMD

AMD may have a new platform for upcoming Ryzen CPUs

By Anton Shilov published

Some of AMD's forthcoming Zen 5 or even Zen 6 processors may reside on the AM5+ socket.

CPUs
AMD AI

AMD claims LLMs run up to 79% faster on Ryzen 8040 CPUs compared to Intel’s newest Core Ultra chips

By Aaron Klotz published

AMD has published performance slides of its Ryzen 7 7840U dominating Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 155H processor in a plethora of large language model benchmarks.

CPUs
AMD reveals the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F

AMD debuts China-only Ryzens at AI summit — Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F ditch the iGPU

By Mark Tyson published

Yesterday at the AMD Beijing AI PC Innovation Summit, the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F iGPU-less processors were quietly revealed.

CPUs
AMD Radeon 780M iGPU

AMD adds support for Zen 5 to Linux GCC compiler

By Anton Shilov published

Software makers can now fine tune their programs for AMD's upcoming Ryzen and EPYC processors based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture.

CPUs
AMD CPU

AMD Ryzen 8000, 7000 and 5000 series processors drop to seriously low prices at Newegg

By Ash Hill published

Today at Newegg, you can find several AMD AM5 processors for some seriously low prices.

CPUs
Official render of the Aoostar Gem12 Mini PC in two color configurations.

Gem12 Pro Mini PC uses an amped-up Ryzen 7 8845HS APU, has a built-in mini screen, and OCuLink support

By Christopher Harper published

This Ryzen 7 8845HS Mini PC should be faster than its 7840U and 8840U brethren.

Mini PCs
AMD

AMD's brings powerful RDNA 3 graphics to power-sipping 35W APUs

By Anton Shilov published

AMD readies Ryzen 8000GE and Ryzen Pro 8000GE processors with 35W wattage.

CPUs
AMD

AMD confirms Ryzen 8000G APUs don't support ECC RAM, despite initial claims

By Anton Shilov published

AMD removes ECC mention from specifications of Ryzen 8000G AM5 CPUs, despite initially claiming support at launch.

CPUs
