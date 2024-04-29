Ryzen 8000: The World's First CPU for AI PCs
AMD's Phoenix line of Ryzen 8000 processors are the world’s first desktop CPUs with an integrated high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) engine to boost performance in AI workloads, beating Intel to the punch again — AMD was also the first x86 chipmaker to bring an NPU to laptops, helping advance and define the new concept of AI PCs.
AMD pairs this ‘XDNA’ AI accelerator with the powerful Zen 4 CPU microarchitecture and the RDNA 3 graphics engine to forge the flagship models, while two lower-tier models round out the stack, combining to create compelling lower-cost solutions for entry-level gaming and small form factor builds with Zen 4c cores. The new chips came to market on January 31.
Will AMD succeed? Will the AI PC take off? Tom's Hardware is your guide to this pivotal new innovation.
Latest about Ryzen 8000
AMD unveils Ryzen Pro 8000-series processors — Zen 4 and AI engines come to the commercial market
By Paul Alcorn published
AMD is the first with a Pro desktop PC chip with an NPU for AI workloads.
AMD's Zen 5 Ryzen 9000-series looms — latest chipset drivers add support
By Anton Shilov published
Release notes for AMD's chipset driver V6.03.19.217 released by Asus contain mentions of Ryzen 9000 platform management framework.
AMD may have a new platform for upcoming Ryzen CPUs
By Anton Shilov published
Some of AMD's forthcoming Zen 5 or even Zen 6 processors may reside on the AM5+ socket.
AMD claims LLMs run up to 79% faster on Ryzen 8040 CPUs compared to Intel’s newest Core Ultra chips
By Aaron Klotz published
AMD has published performance slides of its Ryzen 7 7840U dominating Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 155H processor in a plethora of large language model benchmarks.
AMD debuts China-only Ryzens at AI summit — Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F ditch the iGPU
By Mark Tyson published
Yesterday at the AMD Beijing AI PC Innovation Summit, the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F iGPU-less processors were quietly revealed.
AMD adds support for Zen 5 to Linux GCC compiler
By Anton Shilov published
Software makers can now fine tune their programs for AMD's upcoming Ryzen and EPYC processors based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture.
AMD Ryzen 8000, 7000 and 5000 series processors drop to seriously low prices at Newegg
By Ash Hill published
Today at Newegg, you can find several AMD AM5 processors for some seriously low prices.
Gem12 Pro Mini PC uses an amped-up Ryzen 7 8845HS APU, has a built-in mini screen, and OCuLink support
By Christopher Harper published
This Ryzen 7 8845HS Mini PC should be faster than its 7840U and 8840U brethren.
AMD's brings powerful RDNA 3 graphics to power-sipping 35W APUs
By Anton Shilov published
AMD readies Ryzen 8000GE and Ryzen Pro 8000GE processors with 35W wattage.
