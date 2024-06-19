Geekom introduces AX8 Mini PC with 13th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 8000 CPU support

Following up on past Mini PCs like the Geekom Mini FUN11, Geekom has launched the Geekom AX8 Mini PC on JD.com with a NUC-inspired design that comes in both AMD Ryzen 8000 Series and Intel 13th Generation-based variants.

This Mini PC comes in two colors. White for Intel-based models and blue for AMD models. There is a considerable amount of variety in the specifications on offer, particularly if you want a worthwhile iGPU, so be mindful of what if you plan on buying one of these. The most expensive model, the Ryzen 9 8945HS model, tops out at 5099 Chinese yuans, roughly $703 USD.

Geekom AX8 Models and Core Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU iGPU RAM Storage Geekom AX8 12th Gen Core i7 Model Intel Core i7-12650H Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 1 TB NVMe 4.0 Geekom AX8 12th Gen Core i9 Model Intel Core i9-12900H Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 1 TB NVMe 4.0 Geekom AX8 13th Gen Core i7 Model 1 Intel Core i7-13620H Intel UHD Graphics for 13th Gen 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 1 TB NVMe 4.0 Geekom AX8 13th Gen Core i7 Model 2 Intel Core i7-13700H Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 1 TB NVMe 4.0 Geekom AX8 13th Gen Core i9 Model Intel Core i9-13900H Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 2 TB NVMe 4.0 Geekom AX8 Ryzen 7 Model AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads at up to 5.1 GHz Radeon 780M with 12 RDNA3 Compute Units 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 1 TB NVMe 4.0 Geekom AX8 Ryzen 9 Model AMD Ryzen 9 8949HS with 8 cores, 16 threads at up to 5.2 GHz Radeon 780M with 12 RDNA3 Compute Units 32 GB DDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 2 TB NVMe 4.0

Geekom AX8 I/O Ports

Both machines feature a selection of ports. All the regulars are present. Two front facing USB 3 Type-A, and additional USB 3 Type-A port at the rear along with a USB 2 Type-A port. A single USB 3 Type C port is present, along with a USB 4 Type-C port. Wired networking duties are provided by a 2.5G Ethernet port. Finally we have a 3.5mm audio jack for legacy audio connections.

Overall, the Geekom AX8 does seem like a fairly complete mini PC offering, particularly considering the near-direct adaptation of the formerly Intel, now Asus line of NUC Mini PC designs. The blue paint job is also a nice touch for the AMD users, though some would argue blue should have been kept for the Intel models instead and AMD CPUs should have gotten the white enclosure.

We recommend that any users hoping to do light gaming or any kind of GPU-accelerated work on these mini PCs opt for the models with Iris Xe graphics or (ideally) the Radeon 780M models, as well, since Intel UHD iGPUs are notoriously weak. The Radeon 780M is also still one of the strongest iGPU solutions on the market, though a stronger Radeon 890M now exists in the Ryzen AI 300 CPUs.